Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa puts Australia to sword, hammers defending champion to make final

Revenge is a dish best served cold. South Africa settled scores with Australia for that heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup final last year with a dominant eight-wicket thrashing of the defending champion in the first semifinal of the 2024 edition at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The Proteas, bidding for their maiden world title, bullishly went about their chase of 135. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch stitched a massive 96-run stand to set the stage for a famous win against an opponent South Africa has beaten in internationals only one other time in the format.

In a game that left faithfuls reminiscing about Meg Lanning’s imperious abilities to defend the most subpar of totals, McGrath and Co. looked like deer in headlights. Bosch’s unbeaten 74 helped the Proteas romp home with 16 balls to spare, making this the first World Cup final (across white ball formats) to not feature at least one of Australia or England.

Earlier, Wolvaardt opted to field. Alyssa Healy teased fans and opponents alike by coming out in her game kit without the moon boots, crutches and with no limp. That little cameo was only meant for the team photo.

Grace Harris kept her spot and started against Marizanne Kapp cheekily, scooping her for a couple of runs behind the keeper. Ayabonga Khaka removed Harris off the first ball of the second over with Bosch taking a brilliant low catch at backward point.

Australia managed just 38/2 in the first six overs – its lowest PowerPlay score in this edition.

Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus only gave nine runs off the next 18 deliveries in total with boundaries drying up for the defending champion. Tahlia McGrath, who once again came above Ellyse Perry, and Mooney were both unable to break free from the chokehold and ate up valuable deliveries in the process. Nonkululeko Mlaba claimed her 10th wicket of the edition as she got rid of McGrath with a slower delivery mistimed to Annerie Dercksen at cover point.

Australia was able to accelerate only in the 18th over. Perry and Phoebe Litchfield’s 35-run stand may have helped the side to 134/5 but eventually a second attempt at a four-peat of T20 World crowns slipped through the Aussies’ hands.