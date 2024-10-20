South Africa will take on New Zealand in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner. Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.

Enroute to the final in the UAE, the Proteas exacted sweet revenge against Australia in the semifinal, with the latter’s bid for a four-peat foiled for the second time in T20 World Cup history. The White Ferns clinched a thrilling knockout game against West Indies to put to bed the ghosts of a loss to the same side in the 2016 edition’s semifinal...

PREDICTED XI

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

SQUADS South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit. New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

SA-W vs NZ-W DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Isabella Gaze

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (C), Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Eden Carson (VC), Rosemary Mair

Team Composition: SA-W 5:6 NZ-W; Credits left: 10.5