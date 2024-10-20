South Africa will take on New Zealand in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner. Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.
Enroute to the final in the UAE, the Proteas exacted sweet revenge against Australia in the semifinal, with the latter’s bid for a four-peat foiled for the second time in T20 World Cup history. The White Ferns clinched a thrilling knockout game against West Indies to put to bed the ghosts of a loss to the same side in the 2016 edition’s semifinal...
PREDICTED XI
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
SQUADS
SA-W vs NZ-W DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Isabella Gaze
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suzie Bates
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (C), Sophie Devine
Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Eden Carson (VC), Rosemary Mair
Team Composition: SA-W 5:6 NZ-W; Credits left: 10.5
