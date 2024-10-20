MagazineBuy Print

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final probable playing XI, squads

SA-W vs NZ-W: Here are the fantasy team predictions, probable playing XIs and squads of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final between South Africa and New Zealand.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 08:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand players celebrate their entry into the final of the women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
New Zealand players celebrate their entry into the final of the women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
infoIcon

New Zealand players celebrate their entry into the final of the women's T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner. Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.

Enroute to the final in the UAE, the Proteas exacted sweet revenge against Australia in the semifinal, with the latter’s bid for a four-peat foiled for the second time in T20 World Cup history. The White Ferns clinched a thrilling knockout game against West Indies to put to bed the ghosts of a loss to the same side in the 2016 edition’s semifinal...

Read the full preview by Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan. Click here.

PREDICTED XI

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

SQUADS
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

SA-W vs NZ-W DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Isabella Gaze

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (C), Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Eden Carson (VC), Rosemary Mair

Team Composition: SA-W 5:6 NZ-W; Credits left: 10.5

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
