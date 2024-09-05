Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: India to face Italy in mixed team recurve open semis; latest results, scores

Key Updates
- September 05, 2024 19:07Semfinal opponents confirmed for India
Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani of Italy defeated Indonesia’s Wahyu Retno Wulandari and Setiawan 5-3 in the quarterfinal. They will face India in the semifinal match.
- September 05, 2024 18:45Who will India face in the semifinal?
India will face the winners of the match between Italy and Indonesia in the mixed team recurve open semifinals at 7:50PM IST.
- September 05, 2024 18:44Harvinder, Pooja reach semis
Harvinder and Pooja defeat Poland’s Milena Olszewska and Łukasz Ciszek 6-0 in the mixed team recurve open quarterfinals.
- September 05, 2024 18:41SET 3: INDIA THROUGH TO SEMIS
Polish start again.
Harvinder and Pooja-8,10,9,9 ;Total-36
Milena Olszewska and Łukasz Ciszek-7,9,8,8; Total-32
- September 05, 2024 18:37SET 2: India widens lead 4-0
Polish start now.
Harvinder and Pooja-9,7,10,7; Total-33
Milena Olszewska and Łukasz Ciszek-9,7,8,8; Total-32
Harvinder and Pooja win the second set and take a 4-0 lead.
- September 05, 2024 18:33SET 1: India wins first set
Harvinder and Pooja- 10,8,8,9; Total-35
Milena Olszewska and Łukasz Ciszek-10,7,9,6 ; Total-32
India takes a 2-0 lead after Lukasz hits a six in his last attempt of the first set.
- September 05, 2024 18:28DID YOU KNOW?
Harvinder will face Lukasz for the second time this Paralympics.
- September 05, 2024 18:22Scoring system
Each archer will be shoot two arrows in a set. There are four sets and on the occasion of equal points, a shoot-off will ensue.
- September 05, 2024 18:13Poland defeats France in mixed recurve open elimination 1/8 round
Milena Olszewska and Łukasz Ciszek of Poland defeated France’s Aziza Benhami and Guillaume Toucoullet 6-0 in the elimination 1/8.
- September 05, 2024 17:55India’s opponents in quarterfinal!
Harvinder and Pooja will face Poland’s Milena Olszewska and Łukasz Ciszek in mixed team recurve open quarterfinal at 6:30PM IST.
- September 05, 2024 17:41Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Para Archery Mixed Team Recurve Open Quarterfinal and beyond rounds at Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Indian team of Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan will compete first against Poland team in quarterfinals.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Paris.
