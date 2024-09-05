MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event

Harvinder and Pooja lost 4-5 (33-30, 29-34, 38-33, 29-34, 17-19) to Slovenia’s Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic in a shoot-off in the bronze medal contest.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 21:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Pooja (left) and Harvinder Singh (right) in action during the mixed team recurve open archery event at Esplanade Des Invalides on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Pooja (left) and Harvinder Singh (right) in action during the mixed team recurve open archery event at Esplanade Des Invalides on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Pooja (left) and Harvinder Singh (right) in action during the mixed team recurve open archery event at Esplanade Des Invalides on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan finished fourth in mixed team recurve open event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday.

The Indian duo lost 4-5 (33-30, 29-34, 38-33, 29-34, 17-19) to Slovenia’s Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic in a shoot-off in the bronze medal contest.

Earlier, Harvinder and Pooja went down 2-6 (31-36, 28-40, 37-35, 37-38) to Italy in the semifinals.

India has won 25 medals - five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze - at the ongoing edition.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Harvinder Singh /

Pooja Jatyan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex Morgan announces retirement from the US women’s national football team
    Reuters
  2. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Kapil wins bronze in judo, Harvinder-Pooja pair loses bronze medal match in mixed team recurve archery, Simran in 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Harvinder-Pooja duo finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Full list of Indian results on September 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Full list of Indian results on September 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins historic judo bronze medal for India
    PTI
  4. Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Harvinder-Pooja duo finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 8, Medals Table LIVE: India in 14th spot after 25 medals, China leads with 64 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex Morgan announces retirement from the US women’s national football team
    Reuters
  2. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Kapil wins bronze in judo, Harvinder-Pooja pair loses bronze medal match in mixed team recurve archery, Simran in 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Harvinder-Pooja duo finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Full list of Indian results on September 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment