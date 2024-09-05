Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event

Archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan finished fourth in mixed team recurve open event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday.

The Indian duo lost 4-5 (33-30, 29-34, 38-33, 29-34, 17-19) to Slovenia’s Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic in a shoot-off in the bronze medal contest.

Earlier, Harvinder and Pooja went down 2-6 (31-36, 28-40, 37-35, 37-38) to Italy in the semifinals.

India has won 25 medals - five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze - at the ongoing edition.

More to follow...