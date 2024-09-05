MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins historic judo bronze for India

Parmar produced a superlative performance, dominating his opponent from start to finish to record a 10-0 win in the bronze medal contest.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 20:14 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Elielton de Oliveira of Brazil and Kapil Parmar of India (blue jersey) raise their hands after the bronze medal match.
Elielton de Oliveira of Brazil and Kapil Parmar of India (blue jersey) raise their hands after the bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: JENNIFER LORENZINI
infoIcon

Elielton de Oliveira of Brazil and Kapil Parmar of India (blue jersey) raise their hands after the bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: JENNIFER LORENZINI

Kapil Parmar bagged India’s first ever Paralympic medal in judo, clinching a bronze in the men’s 60kg (J1) after convincingly defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in the final here on Thursday.

Parmar produced a superlative performance, dominating his opponent from start to finish to record a 10-0 win in the bronze medal contest.

He had earlier lost to S. Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the semifinals, beaten 0-10 by his Iranian opponent here at the Champs-de-mart arena.

The J1 class in para judo is for the athletes who suffer from no to very low visual activity. Athletes in this category wear red circles to indicate that they may need guided support before, during and after a contest.

Parmar, who won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in the same category, had earlier beaten Venezuela’s Marco Dennis Blanco 10-0 in the quarterfinal.

Parmar was, however, handed a yellow card in each of the two contests on Thursday.

Yellow cards in judo are given for minor violations such as passivity or using a technique that might hinder the opponent or cause injury.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

