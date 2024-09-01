Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken

The Paris Paralympics 2024 began on August 29 and will end on September 8.

In the first four days of the quadrennial event, close to 40 world records across multiple sports have been broken.

In para track cycling alone, 15 new world record timings have been set.

With a week still to go before the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games reaches its conclusion, the number is likely to increase.

Following is the list of world records (WR) broken so far at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games:-

Para Archery

Women’s Individual - W1 - 72 Arrow Ranking Round

New WR: Sarka Pultar Musilova (CZE) - 659 points

Old WR: Jessica Stretton (GBR) - 657 points (Beijing, 2017)

Women’s Individual Compound - Open - 72 Arrow Ranking Round

New WR: Oznur Cure Girdi (TUR) - 704 points

Old WR: Phoebe Paterson Pine (GBR) - 698 points (Oxfordshire, 2024)

Mixed Team Compound - Open - 144 Arrow Ranking Round

New WR: Sheetal Devi & Rakesh Kumar (IND) - 1399 points

Old WR: Sarita & Rakesh Kumar (IND) - 1398 points (Pilsen, 2023)

Para Athletics

Men’s 100m T38

New WR: Jaydin Blackwell (USA) - 10.64s

Old WR: Jaydin Blackwell (USA) - 10.72s (Miramar, 2024)

Men’s 5000m T11

New WR: Julio Cesar Agripino Dos Santos (BRA) - 14:48.85s

Old WR: Yeltsin Jacques (BRA) - 14:53.97s (Kobe, 2024)

Men’s Long Jump T11

New WR: Di Dongdong (CHN) - 6.85m

Old WR: Lex Gillette (USA) - 6.73m (Mesa, 2014)

Men’s Long Jump T63

New WR: Joel de Jong (NED) - 7.68m

Old WR: Joel de Jong (NED) - 7.67m (Leverkusen, 2024)

Men’s Shot Put F53

New WR: Giga Ochkhikidze (GEO) - 9.66m

Old WR: Abdelillah Gani (MAR) - 8.84m (Marrakech, 2024)

Men’s Javelin Throw F38

New WR: Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas (COL) - 63.81m

Old WR: Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas (COL) - 61.76m (Santiago, 2023)

Women’s 100m T38

New WR: Karen Tatiana Palomeque Moreno (COL) - 12.26s

Old WR: Sophie Hahn (GBR) - 12.38s (Tokyo, 2021)

Women’s Javelin Throw F12

New WR: Zhao Yuping (CHN) - 47.06m

Old WR: Zhao Yuping (CHN) - 46.00m (Dubai, 2019)

Women’s Club Throw F32

New WR: Maroua Ibrahmi (TUN) - 29.00m

Old WR: Roza Kozakowska (POL) - 28.77m

Para Rowing

Mixed Double Sculls - PR2Mix2x

New WR: Lauren Rowles & Gregg Stevenson (GBR) - 7:56.92s

Old WR: Lauren Rowles & Gregg Stevenson (GBR) - 8:00.57s (Belgrade, 2023)

Mixed Coxed Four - PR3Mix4+

New WR: Great Britain (Francesca Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Josh O’Brien, Ed Fuller, Erin Kennedy) - 6:43.68s

Old WR: Great Britain (Francesca Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Morgan Fice-Noyes, Ed Fuller, Erin Kennedy) - 6:47.29s (Varese, 2023)

Para Cycling Track

Men’s C1 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Li Zhangyu (CHN) - 3:31.338s

Old WR: Mikhail Astashov (RPC) - 3:35.954s (Tokyo, 2021)

Men’s B 4000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Tristan Bangma (NED) - 3:55.396s

Old WR: Tristan Bangma (NED) - 3:58.397s (Rio de Janeiro, 2024)

Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 3:24.298s

Old WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 3:25.888s (Glasgow, 2023)

Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Jaco van Gass (GBR) - 3:15.488s

Old WR: Jaco van Gass (GBR) - 3:17.593s (Tokyo, 2021)

Men’s C4 4000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Archie Atkinson (GBR) - 4:17.700s

Old WR: Jozef Metelka (SVK) - 4:22.772s (Tokyo, 2021)

Men’s C2 1000m Time Trial

New WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 1:07.944s

Old WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 1:08.358s (Rio de Janeiro, 2024)

Men’s C3 1000m Time Trial

New WR: Jaco van Gass (GBR) - 1:04.825s

Old WR: Devon Briggs (NZL) - 1:05.259s (Rio de Janeiro, 2024)

Men’s C5 4000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Dorian Foulon (FRA) - 4:13.934s

Old WR: Dorian Foulon (FRA) - 4:18.274s (Tokyo, 2021)

Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Sophie Unwin (GBR) - 3:17.643s

Old WR: Lora Fachie (GBR) - 3:19.483s (Tokyo, 2021)

Women’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Daphne Schrager (GBR) - 3:45.133s

Old WR: Daphne Schrager (GBR) - 3:51.721s (Glasgow, 2023)

Women’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Wang Xiaomei (CHN) - 3:41.692s

Old WR: Greco Paige (AUS) - 3:50.815s (Tokyo, 2021)

Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit

New WR: Emily Petricola (AUS) - 3:35.856s

Old WR: Emily Petricola (AUS) - 3:38.061s (Tokyo, 2021)

Women’s C1 500m Time Trial

New WR: Qian Wangwei (CHN) - 40.878s

Old WR: Qian Wangwei (CHN) - 41.113s (Glasgow, 2023)

Women’s C3 500m Time Trial

New WR: Mel Pemble (CAN) - 38.512s

Old WR: Aniek Van Den Aarssen (AUS) - 39.093s (Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, 2022)

Women’s C5 500m Time Trial

New WR: Caroline Groot (NED) - 35.390s

Old WR: Caroline Groot (NED) - 35.599s (Tokyo, 2021)

Para Swimming

Men’s 200m Freestyle - S14

New WR: William Ellard (GBR) - 1:51.30s

Old WR: Reece Dunn (GBR) - 1:52.40s (Tokyo, 2021)

Men’s 100m Backstroke - S12

New WR: Stephen Clegg (GBR) - 59.02s

Old WR: Aleksandr Nevolin-Svetov (RUS) - 59.35s (London, 2012)

Men’s 150m Individual Medley - SM2

New WR: Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo (BRA) - 3:15.06s

Old WR: Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo (BRA) - 3:23.83s (Sheffield, 2023)

Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM6

New WR: Yang Hong (CHN) - 2:37.31s

Old WR: Yang Hong (CHN) - 2:37.53s (Hangzhou, 2023)

Women’s 50m Freestyle - S9

New WR: Christie Raleigh-Crossley (USA) - 27.28s

Old WR: Sophie Pascoe (NZL) - 27.32s (Auckland, 2019)

Women’s 50m Freestyle - S10

New WR: Chen Yi (CHN) - 27.10s

Old WR: Aurelie Rivard (CAN) - 27.37s (Rio de Janeiro, 2016)

Women’s 50m Freestyle - S11

New WR: Ma Jia (CHN) - 28.96s

Old WR: Ma Jia (CHN) - 29.20s (Tokyo, 2021)

Women’s 100m Butterfly - S14

New WR: Poppy Maskill (GBR) - 1:03.00s

Old WR: Olivia Newman-Baronius (GBR) - 1:03.33s (London, 2024), Valeriia Shabalina (RUS) - 1:03.33s (Sotchi, 2022)

Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points

New WR: People’s Republic of China (Peng Qiuping, Yuan Weiyi, Jiang Yuyan, Guo Jincheng) - 2:14.98s

Old WR: People’s Republic of China (Cheng Jiao, Yuan Weiyi, Jiang Yuyan, Guo Jincheng) - 2:27.45s (Manchester, 2023)

(Updated till September 1, 8:15PM IST)