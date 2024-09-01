Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken

The Paris Paralympics 2024 began on August 29 and will end on September 8.
In the first four days of the quadrennial event, close to 40 world records across multiple sports have been broken.
In para track cycling alone, 15 new world record timings have been set.
With a week still to go before the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games reaches its conclusion, the number is likely to increase.
Following is the list of world records (WR) broken so far at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games:-
Para Archery
Women’s Individual - W1 - 72 Arrow Ranking Round
New WR: Sarka Pultar Musilova (CZE) - 659 points
Old WR: Jessica Stretton (GBR) - 657 points (Beijing, 2017)
Women’s Individual Compound - Open - 72 Arrow Ranking Round
New WR: Oznur Cure Girdi (TUR) - 704 points
Old WR: Phoebe Paterson Pine (GBR) - 698 points (Oxfordshire, 2024)
Mixed Team Compound - Open - 144 Arrow Ranking Round
New WR: Sheetal Devi & Rakesh Kumar (IND) - 1399 points
Old WR: Sarita & Rakesh Kumar (IND) - 1398 points (Pilsen, 2023)
Para Athletics
Men’s 100m T38
New WR: Jaydin Blackwell (USA) - 10.64s
Old WR: Jaydin Blackwell (USA) - 10.72s (Miramar, 2024)
Men’s 5000m T11
New WR: Julio Cesar Agripino Dos Santos (BRA) - 14:48.85s
Old WR: Yeltsin Jacques (BRA) - 14:53.97s (Kobe, 2024)
Men’s Long Jump T11
New WR: Di Dongdong (CHN) - 6.85m
Old WR: Lex Gillette (USA) - 6.73m (Mesa, 2014)
Men’s Long Jump T63
New WR: Joel de Jong (NED) - 7.68m
Old WR: Joel de Jong (NED) - 7.67m (Leverkusen, 2024)
Men’s Shot Put F53
New WR: Giga Ochkhikidze (GEO) - 9.66m
Old WR: Abdelillah Gani (MAR) - 8.84m (Marrakech, 2024)
Men’s Javelin Throw F38
New WR: Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas (COL) - 63.81m
Old WR: Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas (COL) - 61.76m (Santiago, 2023)
Women’s 100m T38
New WR: Karen Tatiana Palomeque Moreno (COL) - 12.26s
Old WR: Sophie Hahn (GBR) - 12.38s (Tokyo, 2021)
Women’s Javelin Throw F12
New WR: Zhao Yuping (CHN) - 47.06m
Old WR: Zhao Yuping (CHN) - 46.00m (Dubai, 2019)
Women’s Club Throw F32
New WR: Maroua Ibrahmi (TUN) - 29.00m
Old WR: Roza Kozakowska (POL) - 28.77m
Para Rowing
Mixed Double Sculls - PR2Mix2x
New WR: Lauren Rowles & Gregg Stevenson (GBR) - 7:56.92s
Old WR: Lauren Rowles & Gregg Stevenson (GBR) - 8:00.57s (Belgrade, 2023)
Mixed Coxed Four - PR3Mix4+
New WR: Great Britain (Francesca Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Josh O’Brien, Ed Fuller, Erin Kennedy) - 6:43.68s
Old WR: Great Britain (Francesca Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Morgan Fice-Noyes, Ed Fuller, Erin Kennedy) - 6:47.29s (Varese, 2023)
Para Cycling Track
Men’s C1 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Li Zhangyu (CHN) - 3:31.338s
Old WR: Mikhail Astashov (RPC) - 3:35.954s (Tokyo, 2021)
Men’s B 4000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Tristan Bangma (NED) - 3:55.396s
Old WR: Tristan Bangma (NED) - 3:58.397s (Rio de Janeiro, 2024)
Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 3:24.298s
Old WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 3:25.888s (Glasgow, 2023)
Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Jaco van Gass (GBR) - 3:15.488s
Old WR: Jaco van Gass (GBR) - 3:17.593s (Tokyo, 2021)
Men’s C4 4000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Archie Atkinson (GBR) - 4:17.700s
Old WR: Jozef Metelka (SVK) - 4:22.772s (Tokyo, 2021)
Men’s C2 1000m Time Trial
New WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 1:07.944s
Old WR: Alexandre Leaute (FRA) - 1:08.358s (Rio de Janeiro, 2024)
Men’s C3 1000m Time Trial
New WR: Jaco van Gass (GBR) - 1:04.825s
Old WR: Devon Briggs (NZL) - 1:05.259s (Rio de Janeiro, 2024)
Men’s C5 4000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Dorian Foulon (FRA) - 4:13.934s
Old WR: Dorian Foulon (FRA) - 4:18.274s (Tokyo, 2021)
Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Sophie Unwin (GBR) - 3:17.643s
Old WR: Lora Fachie (GBR) - 3:19.483s (Tokyo, 2021)
Women’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Daphne Schrager (GBR) - 3:45.133s
Old WR: Daphne Schrager (GBR) - 3:51.721s (Glasgow, 2023)
Women’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Wang Xiaomei (CHN) - 3:41.692s
Old WR: Greco Paige (AUS) - 3:50.815s (Tokyo, 2021)
Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit
New WR: Emily Petricola (AUS) - 3:35.856s
Old WR: Emily Petricola (AUS) - 3:38.061s (Tokyo, 2021)
Women’s C1 500m Time Trial
New WR: Qian Wangwei (CHN) - 40.878s
Old WR: Qian Wangwei (CHN) - 41.113s (Glasgow, 2023)
Women’s C3 500m Time Trial
New WR: Mel Pemble (CAN) - 38.512s
Old WR: Aniek Van Den Aarssen (AUS) - 39.093s (Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, 2022)
Women’s C5 500m Time Trial
New WR: Caroline Groot (NED) - 35.390s
Old WR: Caroline Groot (NED) - 35.599s (Tokyo, 2021)
Para Swimming
Men’s 200m Freestyle - S14
New WR: William Ellard (GBR) - 1:51.30s
Old WR: Reece Dunn (GBR) - 1:52.40s (Tokyo, 2021)
Men’s 100m Backstroke - S12
New WR: Stephen Clegg (GBR) - 59.02s
Old WR: Aleksandr Nevolin-Svetov (RUS) - 59.35s (London, 2012)
Men’s 150m Individual Medley - SM2
New WR: Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo (BRA) - 3:15.06s
Old WR: Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo (BRA) - 3:23.83s (Sheffield, 2023)
Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM6
New WR: Yang Hong (CHN) - 2:37.31s
Old WR: Yang Hong (CHN) - 2:37.53s (Hangzhou, 2023)
Women’s 50m Freestyle - S9
New WR: Christie Raleigh-Crossley (USA) - 27.28s
Old WR: Sophie Pascoe (NZL) - 27.32s (Auckland, 2019)
Women’s 50m Freestyle - S10
New WR: Chen Yi (CHN) - 27.10s
Old WR: Aurelie Rivard (CAN) - 27.37s (Rio de Janeiro, 2016)
Women’s 50m Freestyle - S11
New WR: Ma Jia (CHN) - 28.96s
Old WR: Ma Jia (CHN) - 29.20s (Tokyo, 2021)
Women’s 100m Butterfly - S14
New WR: Poppy Maskill (GBR) - 1:03.00s
Old WR: Olivia Newman-Baronius (GBR) - 1:03.33s (London, 2024), Valeriia Shabalina (RUS) - 1:03.33s (Sotchi, 2022)
Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points
New WR: People’s Republic of China (Peng Qiuping, Yuan Weiyi, Jiang Yuyan, Guo Jincheng) - 2:14.98s
Old WR: People’s Republic of China (Cheng Jiao, Yuan Weiyi, Jiang Yuyan, Guo Jincheng) - 2:27.45s (Manchester, 2023)
(Updated till September 1, 8:15PM IST)
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-0 LIV; First-half underway
- F1 Italian Grand Prix Highlights: Leclerc holds off Piastri to win at Monza; Norris finishes third; Verstappen sixth
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: India drops to 23rd with five medals, China on top with 24 golds
- Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Eze equalises for Eagles after Jackson gives Blues the lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE