Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Sheetal-Rakesh duo through to mixed compound semis; latest result, score

- September 02, 2024 20:52Sheetal-Rakesh duo faces Iran next!
The semifinal will take place at 9:40PM IST where Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will face Islamic Republic of Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.
- September 02, 2024 20:50Sheetal-Rakesh duo defeats Indonesia’s Ken-Audi to enter semis
- September 02, 2024 20:43Score after three ends
- September 02, 2024 20:39Scoring system
Each archer will be given a chance to shoot twice during the an end. There are four ends.
- September 02, 2024 20:22India’s opponent confirmed for Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals in Archery
Top seeds Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will face Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the mixed team compound open quarterfinals at 8:40PM IST.
The Indonesians beat Iraq 150-149 in the round of 16.
- September 02, 2024 19:59DID YOU KNOW?
Sheetal and Rakesh got a bye in the round of 16 to directly enter the quarterfinal.
- September 02, 2024 19:41LIVE Streaming info
The mixed compound open archery event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place on Monday at 8:40PM IST.
The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the Jio Cinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel.
