Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Sheetal-Rakesh duo through to mixed compound semis; latest result, score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery events from day five of Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Updated : Sep 02, 2024 21:18 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the mixed compound open archery event from Paris 2024 Paralympics.

  • September 02, 2024 20:52
    Sheetal-Rakesh duo faces Iran next!

    The semifinal will take place at 9:40PM IST where Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will face Islamic Republic of Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.

  • September 02, 2024 20:50
    Sheetal-Rakesh duo defeats Indonesia’s Ken-Audi to enter semis

    archery end 4.png

  • September 02, 2024 20:43
    Score after three ends

    Archery end 3.png

  • September 02, 2024 20:39
    Scoring system

    Each archer will be given a chance to shoot twice during the an end. There are four ends.

  • September 02, 2024 20:22
    India’s opponent confirmed for Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals in Archery

    Top seeds Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will face Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the mixed team compound open quarterfinals at 8:40PM IST.

    The Indonesians beat Iraq 150-149 in the round of 16.

  • September 02, 2024 19:59
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Sheetal and Rakesh got a bye in the round of 16 to directly enter the quarterfinal.

  • September 02, 2024 19:41
    LIVE Streaming info

    The mixed compound open archery event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place on Monday at 8:40PM IST. 

    The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the Jio Cinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel. 

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris 2024 /

Archery

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

