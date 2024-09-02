Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Sheetal-Rakesh duo through to mixed compound semis; latest result, score

September 02, 2024 20:22

India’s opponent confirmed for Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals in Archery

Top seeds Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar will face Indonesia’s Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang in the mixed team compound open quarterfinals at 8:40PM IST.

The Indonesians beat Iraq 150-149 in the round of 16.