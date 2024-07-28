- July 28, 2024 13:56SAME. OLD. STORY.
Somehow, it is always the same old story that would continue to haunt Indian shooting. The occasion gets to Elavenil, who scores a 9.8 in her penultimate shot. With 10.9 needed to equal the eighth-placed shooter, she only manages a 10.3. She is officially OUT!
- July 28, 2024 13:525-6 FOR INDIA
Ramita with a 10.9 and 10.8 leapfrogs Elavenil to take the fifth spot.
- July 28, 2024 13:50105.3 - THE SHOOTING FEVER IS ON!
A 105.3 for both the shooters in the last two series. How many times have we seen that happen? Are we set to get two Indian shooters in the final?
- July 28, 2024 13:48IS IT HAPPENING?
A perfect 10.9 from Elavenil! That will take her to 5th. She just needs to ride the high for her last five shots.
- July 28, 2024 13:45THE FINAL BOW?
She starts the last series with a 10.4. This series decides whether she plays the final or goes through the exit door.
- July 28, 2024 13:44ELAVENIL CONTINUES TO DROP FURTHER
She is down to the sixth place now after a 10.1 and 10.3 in the ongoing series. Although, she has maintained a 10.5+ score post these, Elavenil gets a 105.3 again due to the two blips.
- July 28, 2024 13:38RAMITA READY FOR A FINAL PUSH?
Ramita and Elavenil shoot the same scores in the fourth series - 105.3. Ramita is 10th on the standings.
- July 28, 2024 13:35ELAVENIL STAYS FOURTH
Elavenil recovers quickly to fire a couple of high-10s. However, her rank doesn’t improve.
- July 28, 2024 13:29ELAVENIL GETS INTO THE 9s
Ouch! A 9.9 from Elavenil. That would definitely hurt. However, the cushion of the high-10s sees her stay fourth.
- July 28, 2024 13:27RAMITA vs ELAVENIL
Ramita betters Elavenil in the third series. The former shoots 104.9, 0.5 more than Elavenil.
- July 28, 2024 13:20DUESTAD RECLAIMS HER PLACE
A 10.0 from Elavenil. And that will see her lose the first place. She is 3rd now with Jeanette Hegg Duestad reclaiming the top spot.
- July 28, 2024 13:17THE LOW 10s CONTINUE TO HAUNT RAMITA
Although she is getting the occasional high-10, Ramita is also recording quite a few 10.2s and 10.3s. She has just fallen out of the finalist places.
- July 28, 2024 13:14FIRST!
Okay, I am not used to this. Elavenil is setting the pace in this event. Three 10.6s to start off the third series. Meanwhile, my colleague Abhishek Saini does a Rinku Singh in the newsroom, saying: “ God’s plan, baby!”
- July 28, 2024 13:12SECOND!
106.1 from Elavenil in the second series. She is floating about in the +-0.1 range of 10.5. She has moved up to the second spot. This is seriously impressive.
- July 28, 2024 13:07BOTH INDIANS IN TOP 8
A 10.8 from Ramita takes her to the 8th spot. Elavenil stays third with a 10.8 and 10.7 in the second series.
- July 28, 2024 13:04RAMITA JUMPS UP TO 12TH
Ramita exploring the entire range of the 10s. In the second series, she has registered a perfect shot, two 10.7s, a 10.5, 10.4 and 10.3, thus far. However, those couple of high 10s is enough to propel her into the top 15s.
- July 28, 2024 13:00ELAVENIL SHOWING CONSISTENCY
Elavenil gets a 105.8 in the first series. The Cuddalore-born shooter is fifth on the standings currently.
- July 28, 2024 12:57RAMITA STRUGGLES
Ramita’s form dips temporarily after a 10.9 as she slips outside the top 20. With two 10.0s and a 10.2, Ramita finishes with a 104.3 in the first series. She is 22nd.
- July 28, 2024 12:51ELAVENIL MOVES TO THE 3RD SPOT!
A 10.6 and 10.7 for Elavenil to get things rolling...
- July 28, 2024 12:50A STRONG START FOR RAMITA!
Ramita starts off with a 10.5 before following it up with a perfect 10.9!
- July 28, 2024 12:47FIRING POINTS
Ramita will be firing from lane number 37 and Elavenil will be occupying the 24th.
- July 28, 2024 12:43BIB NUMBERS
Elavenil Valarivan will be wearing Bib No. 1441, while Ramita Jindal would be donning the numbers 1436.
- July 28, 2024 12:36TIME FOR SIGHTERS
The sighting and preparation time begins for women’s 10m air rifle qualification.
- July 28, 2024 12:18HOW DOES IT WORK?
Let’s take a quick look at the 10m air rifle women’s qualification rules. The athletes will have 15 minutes of sighting and preparation time before they will be allowed 75 minutes to take 60 shots. During sighting, the shooters can take as many shots as they want. The top eight shooters qualify for the final.
- July 28, 2024 11:48FIRST EVENT OF THE DAY
Shooting resumes with women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification at 12:45pm IST. Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal will be in action.
- July 28, 2024 11:44ORDER OF THE DAY
While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.
- July 28, 2024 11:33SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.
India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.
It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.
While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.
Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.
One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.
Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.
