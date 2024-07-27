The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On July 28, Indian athletes will be in action in shooting, badminton, rowing, table tennis, boxing, swimming and archery.

INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 28 12:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification - Elavenil Valarivan/Ramita Jindal 13:06 - Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls Repechages - Balraj Panwar Not before 12:50 - Badminton - Women’s Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) 14:15 - Table Tennis - Women’s Singles Round of 64 - Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kallberg (Sweden) 14:45 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification - Sandeep Singh/Arjun Babuta 15:00 - Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) 15:13 - Swimming - Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats - Srihari Nataraj 15:30 - Swimming - Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats - Dhinidhi Desinghu 15:30 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final - Manu Bhaker (Gold Medal Event) 15:50 - Boxing - Women’s 50kg Round of 32 - Nikhat Zareen vs Maxi Carina Kloetzer (Germany) 16:30 - Table Tennis - Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) 17:45 - Archery - Women’s Team Quarterfinal (Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat) 19:17 onwards - Archery - Women’s Team Semifinal - (Subject to qualification) Not before 20:00 - Badminton - Men’s Singles Group Stage - H.S. Prannoy vs Fabian Roth (Germany) 20:18 - Archery - Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match - (Subject to qualification) 20:41 - Archery - Women’s Team Gold Medal Match - (Subject to qualification) 23:30 - Table Tennis - Round of 64 - Harmeet Desai vs Felix Lebrun (France)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS