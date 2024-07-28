Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final

India shooter Arjun Babuta went through to the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Babuta totalled 630.1 in the qualification series of 60 shots to end in seventh place. The top eight make the final. The Indian will be in action in the medal round on Monday.

The other Indian in the contest, Sandeep Singh, fell agonisingly short, managing a 12th place finish with 629.3 points.

China’s Lihao Sheng topped the qualification round with a score of 631.7 points. Tied at the same score was Marcelo Julian Gutierrez of Argentina. Italy’s Danilo Dennis Sollazzo stood third.

Babuta is the third Indian to qualify for the final of a shooting event at the Paris 2024 Games. Manu Bhaker was the first, reaching the final of the women’s 10m air pistol and evetually winning a bronze, followed by Ramita Jindal, who made it to the women’s 10m air rifle final.