MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final

Babuta totalled 630.1 in the qualification series of 60 shots to end in seventh place. The other Indian, Sandeep Singh, finished 12th and failed to advance.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 16:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Babuta takes part in a practice session in Bhopal.
Arjun Babuta takes part in a practice session in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/The Hindu
infoIcon

Arjun Babuta takes part in a practice session in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM/The Hindu

India shooter Arjun Babuta went through to the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Babuta totalled 630.1 in the qualification series of 60 shots to end in seventh place. The top eight make the final. The Indian will be in action in the medal round on Monday.

The other Indian in the contest, Sandeep Singh, fell agonisingly short, managing a 12th place finish with 629.3 points.

China’s Lihao Sheng topped the qualification round with a score of 631.7 points. Tied at the same score was Marcelo Julian Gutierrez of Argentina. Italy’s Danilo Dennis Sollazzo stood third.

Babuta is the third Indian to qualify for the final of a shooting event at the Paris 2024 Games. Manu Bhaker was the first, reaching the final of the women’s 10m air pistol and evetually winning a bronze, followed by Ramita Jindal, who made it to the women’s 10m air rifle final.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Shooting /

Arjun Babuta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nikhat Zareen advances to Round of 16 in women’s 50kg boxing at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India eyes series triumph with win against Sri Lanka; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes in qualifying round despite calf discomfort
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian cyclist Plapp undergoes abdominal surgery after fall during Olympic time trial
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch beach volleyball player, convicted of rape, booed before losing first match
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Anthem glitch disrupts South Sudan’s Games debut in men’s basketball
    AP
  5. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nikhat Zareen advances to Round of 16 in women’s 50kg boxing at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India eyes series triumph with win against Sri Lanka; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment