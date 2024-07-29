- July 29, 2024 13:00WE WILL BE BACK...
Time to turn our attention to the women’s 10m air rifle final where Ramita will be fighting for a medal. The introductions are over. Ramita’s expression is difficult to read as the announcer reads out her name and credentials. She wears a determined look and unlike Bhaker there is hardly a smile of acknowledgement on her lips. Abhinav Bindra marks the ceremonial start of the final.
- July 29, 2024 12:58HOW DOES THE WOMEN’S 10M AIR RIFLE FINAL WORK?
The start positions in a Final will be assigned according to a shooter’s rank in the qualification round. The athletes should report to the Jury in the Finals Range Preparation Area at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start. Scores do not carry forward from qualification. There will be six minutes for sighting and preparation. In the first and second competition stages, finalists have 250 seconds to fire 5 shots. This sequence will continue until 24 shots are fired (two five-shot series and 14 single shots). The first elimination takes place after 12 shots, following which there will be an exit after every two shots until we get the top three, who will be named medallists.
- July 29, 2024 12:53MANU EXCELS FOR INDIA 1
Manu rides the medal high to drop a single point off her first five shots on target. Sarabjot shoots two 9s in his first five.
- July 29, 2024 12:51INDIA 2 OFF THE BLOCKS IN STYLE
Rhythm (India 2) is off to a brilliant start with three straight 10s. Her partner Cheema gets two 10s and a 9.
- July 29, 2024 12:49RECORDS
The Qualification World Record score belongs to China (June 2024) and India (June 2021) - 587. The Qualification Olympic Record of 582 from Tokyo 2020 belongs to India.
- July 29, 2024 12:44ALMOST TIME!
We are almost at the very end of the sighting and preparation time. The Indian shooters are occupying firing points 21, 22, 30 and 31. Here are the bib numbers: Bhaker: 1431, Sarabjot: 1449, Rhythm: 1438 and Cheema: 1444.
- July 29, 2024 12:16HOW DOES 10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM WORK?
Let’s take a quick look at the rules. Members of each team will occupy the starting lane next to each other at the range. The athletes will be summoned to the starting line 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time, which is 12:30pm in this case. They will have 10 minutes for sighters. Each member of the side will shoot 30 shots in as many minutes. Teammates can fire independently of their partner. The top four teams will make the medal matches. 1 and 2 play for gold, 3 and 4 will face-off in the bronze medal match.
- July 29, 2024 12:13HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAMING AND BROADCAST OF THE SHOOTING EVENTS FROM THE OLYMPICS?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. Only the finals of the shooting events will be televised.
- July 29, 2024 11:51WHAT SHOOTING EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR TODAY?
12:45 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - India 1 (Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh), India 2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Singh Cheema)
13:00 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 - Prithviraj Tondaiman
13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final - Ramita Jindal
15:30 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final - Arjun Babuta
- July 29, 2024 11:39ORDER OF THE DAY (MONDAY, JULY 29)
While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.
- July 29, 2024 11:34SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.
India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.
It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.
While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.
Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.
One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.
Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.
