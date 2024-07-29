MagazineBuy Print

India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum

Paris 2024 Olympics, IND vs ARG men's hockey: Catch the latest scores, updates and news from India vs Argentina hockey Pool B match taking place on Monday, July 29.

Updated : Jul 29, 2024 16:02 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the India vs Argentina men’s hockey Pool B match taking place on Monday, July 29.

  • July 29, 2024 15:53
    When was the last time the two teams faced each other?

    Indian men’s hockey team registered a 5-4 win over Argentina in penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation time in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp in May this year.

  • July 29, 2024 15:38
    INDIA’S PLAYING XI
  • July 29, 2024 15:35
    When is India vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?

    The India vs Argentina hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 29th July, Monday from 4:15 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

  • July 29, 2024 15:32
    Where To watch India Vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?

    The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey match between India and Argentina will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

  • July 29, 2024 15:19
    HOCKEY AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW

    Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s unique celebration became an iconic moment amid the exhilarating celebrations at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Now, three years later, such cherished moments are preserved as picture galleries in phones and on digital platforms.

    Eleven members of that team, which ended the country’s 41-year wait for a medal, are now part of India’s next Olympic campaign in Paris. They fully understand the drastic changes the team has undergone in the past year and recognise that their journey starts anew from zero.

    While it is not unreasonable for die-hard Indian fans to expect a second consecutive medal from the national team in Paris, it is crucial to consider the changed scenario and fresh challenges.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE!!!

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: "We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment," says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
