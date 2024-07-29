India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum

- July 29, 2024 15:53When was the last time the two teams faced each other?
Indian men’s hockey team registered a 5-4 win over Argentina in penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation time in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp in May this year.
- July 29, 2024 15:38INDIA’S PLAYING XI
- July 29, 2024 15:35When is India vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?
The India vs Argentina hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 29th July, Monday from 4:15 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
- July 29, 2024 15:32Where To watch India Vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?
The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey match between India and Argentina will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.
- July 29, 2024 15:19HOCKEY AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s unique celebration became an iconic moment amid the exhilarating celebrations at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Now, three years later, such cherished moments are preserved as picture galleries in phones and on digital platforms.
Eleven members of that team, which ended the country’s 41-year wait for a medal, are now part of India’s next Olympic campaign in Paris. They fully understand the drastic changes the team has undergone in the past year and recognise that their journey starts anew from zero.
While it is not unreasonable for die-hard Indian fans to expect a second consecutive medal from the national team in Paris, it is crucial to consider the changed scenario and fresh challenges.
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 29: Arjun Babuta 4th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match
- Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates: Arjun Babuta ends 4th in men's 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze medal match
- Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST
- India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE