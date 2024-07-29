India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum

July 29, 2024 15:19

HOCKEY AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW

Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s unique celebration became an iconic moment amid the exhilarating celebrations at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Now, three years later, such cherished moments are preserved as picture galleries in phones and on digital platforms.

Eleven members of that team, which ended the country’s 41-year wait for a medal, are now part of India’s next Olympic campaign in Paris. They fully understand the drastic changes the team has undergone in the past year and recognise that their journey starts anew from zero.

While it is not unreasonable for die-hard Indian fans to expect a second consecutive medal from the national team in Paris, it is crucial to consider the changed scenario and fresh challenges.

