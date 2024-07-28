MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final

Ramita finished the qualification round in fifth place with a score of 631.5 and will be in the final on Monday.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 13:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Ramita Jindal has a drink before the 10m air rifle women's qualification event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India's Ramita Jindal has a drink before the 10m air rifle women's qualification event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India's Ramita Jindal has a drink before the 10m air rifle women's qualification event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) | Photo Credit: AP

Ramita Jindal advanced to the final of the women’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a score of 631.5 in the qualification round.

She needed a shot worth 10.3 points to get through on her final attempt and got 10.4 to finish in the fifth place.

The other Indian, Elavenial Valarivan, missed out by a whisker, ending in the 10th place with a score of 630.7. She was in the qualifying places till the final two shots but a 9.9 cost her a spot as she ended 0.6 points short of a place in the final.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Shooting /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Gill’s aggressive approach stands out in series opener against Sri Lanka
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gymnastics controversies at the Olympic Games 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why are these gymnastics moves banned?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Ramita advances to women’s 10m air rifle final; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Manu Bhaker in action at 3:30PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Gymnastics controversies at the Olympic Games 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why are these gymnastics moves banned?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Alex De Minaur pulls out from men’s singles
    Reuters
  4. Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics 2020- A timeline
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Gill’s aggressive approach stands out in series opener against Sri Lanka
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gymnastics controversies at the Olympic Games 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why are these gymnastics moves banned?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Ramita advances to women’s 10m air rifle final; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Manu Bhaker in action at 3:30PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment