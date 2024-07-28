Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final

Ramita Jindal advanced to the final of the women’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a score of 631.5 in the qualification round.
She needed a shot worth 10.3 points to get through on her final attempt and got 10.4 to finish in the fifth place.
The other Indian, Elavenial Valarivan, missed out by a whisker, ending in the 10th place with a score of 630.7. She was in the qualifying places till the final two shots but a 9.9 cost her a spot as she ended 0.6 points short of a place in the final.
MORE TO FOLLOW
