Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final

Ramita Jindal advanced to the final of the women’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a score of 631.5 in the qualification round.

She needed a shot worth 10.3 points to get through on her final attempt and got 10.4 to finish in the fifth place.

The other Indian, Elavenial Valarivan, missed out by a whisker, ending in the 10th place with a score of 630.7. She was in the qualifying places till the final two shots but a 9.9 cost her a spot as she ended 0.6 points short of a place in the final.

MORE TO FOLLOW