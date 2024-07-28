Nikhat Zareen advances to Round of 16 in women’s 50kg boxing at Paris Olympics

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made her Olympic debut with a win over Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the women’s 50kg division in the Round of 32 at the Paris Olympics at the North Paris Arena on July 28.
She secured a win by points verdict, with the judges ruling 5-0 in her favour. She will face top-seeded Chinese Wu Yu, a World champion [52kg], in the next round on Thursday at 2.30 pm IST.
Zareen, a two-time world champion, had missed out on representing India at Tokyo 2020 after losing the trials to Mary Kom.
Since then, Zareen has won two boxing world titles in the 52kg category, a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year.
