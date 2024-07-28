IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash

- July 28, 2024 13:30Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final?
You can watch the Women’s Asia Cup on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- July 28, 2024 13:15India vs Sri Lanka - Women’s Asia Cup final
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup. After a little more than 10 days, we’re down to the final of the continental tournament which will see the tournament’s two best teams - India and Sri Lanka - fight it out fior the trophy.
