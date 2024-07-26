Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur said India has been playing consistent cricket in the Women’s Asia Cup so far and would look to continue in the same vein in the final to lift the trophy on Sunday.

India outclassed a hapless Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semifinal here on Friday, and the Player of the Match Renuka contributed to the victory through an impressive spell (4-1-10-3).

“We just want to play good, consistent cricket as we have been doing in the tournament so far. Hopefully, we will be able to win the Asia Cup,” Renuka said after the match.

In the title clash, India will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and host Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: Women’s Asia Cup 2024: India blows away Bangladesh with 10-wicket win to enter final

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing in the final. We just need to focus on our strengths. Our plan is to take one game at a time,” she said.

During her three-wicket haul, Renuka also completed 50 wickets in T20Is. “Quite happy to take my 50th wicket in T20Is. But more importantly I have been able to contribute to the victory of the team and the country,” she said.

The 28-year-old said she and fellow pacer Pooja Vastrakar have worked out a simple but effective plan in the PowerPlays.

“I have a good partnership with Pooja (in bowling). Our tactics and mindset are quite simple. I look to bowl dot balls from one end so that she can take wickets or the other way around. So, we are looking to complement each other,” she added.