LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions

Match Preview

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet when it begins this edition against Inter Kashi on July 28.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Inter Kashi on the other hand is underdog in this fixture and is the first professional club from the state of Uttar Pradesh to play in a national level league of the country.