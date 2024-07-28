MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions

MDSP vs KSHI Live: Catch the score and match updates from the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi being played in Kolkata.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 18:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 group B match between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi being played in Kolkata.

  • July 28, 2024 18:14
    Predicted Lineups!

    Mohammedan SC: Joseph Adjel (GK); Samad Mallick, Mohammed Irshad, Thokchom Singh, Zodingliana Ralte; Juan Nellar, Wahengbam Luwang Tanmoy Ghosh; Mirajol Kasimov, Sk Falaz, Alexis Gomez

    Inter Kashi: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Anil Chawan, Ashray Bhardwaj, Sumeet Passi, Kojam Beyong, Nikola Stojanovic, Haobam Tomba Singh, Phijam Vikash Singh, Asif Khan, Chirag Bhujel, Harmanpreet Singh

  • July 28, 2024 18:13
    Inter Kashi is in the house!
  • July 28, 2024 17:59
    All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament

    Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info

    The Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest existing football tournament and the third oldest in the World. This edition of the tournament has 24 teams, including 13 Indian Super League sides.

  • July 28, 2024 17:44
    Livestreaming and telecast info:

    You can watch Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.

  • July 28, 2024 17:25
    Match Preview

    Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet when it begins this edition against Inter Kashi on July 28.

    Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

    The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

    Inter Kashi on the other hand is underdog in this fixture and is the first professional club from the state of Uttar Pradesh to play in a national level league of the country.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
