Former West Indies captain Deandra Dottin has come out of retirement and will be available for selection to represent the West Indies Women’s international cricket team, a statement from the board said.

Dottin last played for the West Indies in 2022. She has featured in 270 international matches across the two white-ball formats. Dottin registered the first-ever T20I century in the women’s game.

She also holds the record for the fastest century in women’s T20Is, when she struck a 38-ball hundred against South Africa in the 2010 Women’s T20 World Cup. She backs up aggressive batting ability with handy medium pace and has 72 wickets in ODIs and 62 in T20Is.

Dottin had stepped up from international cricket citing differences with the board and their way of handling things within the team and between players.

“Certain people take things different, so it is a lot of work that West Indies Cricket will need to be done and I think they need to do it as fast as possible because it’s not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean,” she had said when she walked away from the game in 2022.

Dottin is set to feature for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. Sri Lanka will then conduct a camp for the players heading for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

“Representing West Indies in international cricket has always been a matter of great pride and passion for me. After a period of reflection and thoughtful dialogue with various parties within Cricket West Indies, including Cricket West Indies President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, I am pleased to inform you that I am eager to return to the game that I love, and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women’s team across all formats, with immediate effect,” Dottin was quoted in the statement.