IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI: India Women defy odds to tame high-flying Kiwis in series opener

The Women in Blue brought the high-flying Kiwis to the ground on Thursday. The absence of Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t matter.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 21:39 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s Deepti Sharma in action during the first ODI between India and New Zealand.
India’s Deepti Sharma in action during the first ODI between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India's Deepti Sharma in action during the first ODI between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

It wasn’t the best of scenarios.

One of their hardest hitters is writing her school board exam. An in-form spinner is injured. The captain was ruled out with a niggle, not long before the toss. And they were up against a team high on confidence after winning a World Cup just four days earlier.

But, all that didn’t matter.

The Women in Blue brought the high-flying Kiwis to the ground on Thursday. The absence of Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t matter.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Highlights

After being bowled out for 227 with more than five overs still remaining, the host, led by Smriti Mandhana, romped home by 59 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

It was also some revenge for the Indians. The Kiwis had beaten them in the league stage of the T20 World Cup, and that would lead to their exit from the tournament.

The Indian team management had even more reasons to be pleased about: both debutants, Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor, had a memorable day. While Tejal, coming in at a difficult situation, became the top-scorer of the innings, and of the match as it turned out, Saima took two wickets – the first off her third ball – and three catches, including one off her own bowling.

The 28-year-old seamer will remember that first wicket for the rest of her life.

After all, it was one of the most prized wickets in international cricket – Suzie Bates. She had the New Zealand opener edging faintly behind the stumps.

The second-wicket stand between Georgia Plimmer and Lauren Down promised to put the chase back on track, but the forrner, who had been stroking nicely, gave two return catches in succession to Deepti Sharma, who held on to the second one.

ALSO READ | Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping

Then captain Sophie Devine somehow managed to run herself out, even without attempting a run – it was a smart piece of work, though, by Deepti and keeper Yastika Bhatia.

Brooke Halliday and Maddy Green added 49 for the fifth wicket, but it was going to be an uphill task for New Zealand against a fine effort in the field by the Indians.

Earlier, most of the Indian batters got starts, but none really managed to convert. However, the 30s from Shafali Verma, Yastika and Jemimah Rodrigues and the 40s by Tejal and Deepti, ensured the modest-looking total wasn’t all that modest, after all.

