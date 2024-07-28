MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India eyes series triumph with win against Sri Lanka; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info

IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd T20I: Catch the scores, updates and commentary from the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played at Pallekele on Sunday.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 18:16 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played Pallekele on Sunday.

  • July 28, 2024 18:00
    Weather Update!

    “No signs of rain here. But, solid dark clouds hovering,” says our reporter Pranay Rajiv. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:52
    A new-look Shubman yesterday!

    SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Gill’s aggressive approach stands out in series opener against Sri Lanka

    Shubman Gill took an aggressive guard against the Sri Lankan bowlers in the PowerPlay during the 1st T20I, scoring a 16-ball 34, as he broke away from a string of conservative knocks in the format.

  • July 28, 2024 17:32
    India Squad

    Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

  • July 28, 2024 17:18
    Catch all the action from the Women’s Asia Cup final!

    IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Target - 166; Sri Lanka 44/1 (6 overs); Vishmi run out, Chamari in great form

    IND v SL, Asia Cup 2024 Final: Catch the live score updates and highlights from the Womens Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla

  • July 28, 2024 17:07
    LIVE STREAMING INFO
    When will SL vs IND Second T20I match start?

    The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.


    How to watch SL vs IND SecondT20I match live on TV in India?

    The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

  • July 28, 2024 16:59
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium. Stay Tuned for the scores and live updates from the contest. 

