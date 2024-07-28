MagazineBuy Print

ZIM vs IRE: Tucker and McBrine lead Ireland’s recovery in four-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe had not registered a test win since 2021 and could not follow up Saturday’s good work with the ball to keep sustained pressure on its opponents’ batting order.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 22:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE- Lorcan Tucker made 55 and played a big part in Ireland’s win.
FILE- Lorcan Tucker made 55 and played a big part in Ireland’s win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE- Lorcan Tucker made 55 and played a big part in Ireland’s win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine led the way as Ireland staged an impressive recovery to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in their one-off cricket test at Stormont Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Tucker made 56, and McBrine scored 55 not out in Ireland’s second-innings total of 158-6 in 36.1 overs after Ireland had resumed the fourth day in serious trouble at 33-5.

Zimbabwe had not registered a test win since 2021 and could not follow up Saturday’s good work with the ball to keep sustained pressure on its opponents’ batting order.

Ireland added to its victory against Afghanistan earlier this year which brought to an end a run of seven straight test losses.

ALSO READ: ENG vs WI, Test 3 - Stokes hits record fifty as England crushes Windies to sweep series

Tucker and McBrine put on 67 inside the first hour to give the match a different complexion.

Tucker hit 10 boundaries en route to his second test half-century to take Ireland to 117-6 before being bowled by Blessing Muzarabani (2-52).

Mark Adair joined McBrine at the crease and hit 24 not out as Ireland inched towards its target.

Adair struck the winning runs but it was McBrine who was crowned player of the match after also taking 4-38 in 23 overs in Zimbabwe’s second innings.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

