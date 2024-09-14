ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal predicted lineups ahead of Indian Super League opener, will Chhetri start?

PREVIEW

After a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to start the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a clean slate against East Bengal here on Saturday.

In the previous edition, BFC suffered its worst-ever ISL performance, with 22 points from the same number of matches. A lack of goals proved to be a big drawback, and the outfit did not win a single away fixture.

Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza will hope that the six new signings - Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke, Lalthuammawia Ralte, midfielder Alberto Noguera, Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and former Punjab FC left-back Mohamed Salah - count for adequate reinforcement.

There are high expectations from Mendez, who has featured extensively in the Spanish La Liga.

East Bengal will be forced to contend with the absence of Anwar Ali, who has been suspended by the AIFF’s Players’ Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan.

The Red and Gold will be desperate to reverse its dismal record in the ISL. New arrivals - last season’s highest goal-scorer scorer Dimitrios Diamantakos (from Kerala Blasters), and the top assist provider, Madih Talal (from Punjab FC) - could force a turnaround. Defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, who moved from Kerala Blasters, is another notable addition.

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat returns to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a venue he once called home during his five-year coaching stint with BFC.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera; Shivaldo Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Provat Lakra, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mark Zothanpuia; Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo; Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar; Dimitrios Diamantakos