Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch BFC vs EBFC; Preview; Head-to-head

All you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 08:00 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: East Bengal FC in action.
File Photo: East Bengal FC in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: East Bengal FC in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW

After a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to start the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a clean slate against East Bengal here on Saturday.

In the previous edition, BFC suffered its worst-ever ISL performance, with 22 points from the same number of matches. A lack of goals proved to be a big drawback, and the outfit did not win a single away fixture.

Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza will hope that the six new signings - Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke, Lalthuammawia Ralte, midfielder Alberto Noguera, Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz and former Punjab FC left-back Mohamed Salah - count for adequate reinforcement.

There are high expectations from Mendez, who has featured extensively in the Spanish La Liga.

East Bengal will be forced to contend with the absence of Anwar Ali, who has been suspended by the AIFF’s Players’ Status Committee for wrongful contract termination with Mohun Bagan.

The Red and Gold will be desperate to reverse its dismal record in the ISL. New arrivals - last season’s highest goal-scorer scorer Dimitrios Diamantakos (from Kerala Blasters), and the top assist provider, Madih Talal (from Punjab FC) - could force a turnaround. Defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, who moved from Kerala Blasters, is another notable addition.

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat returns to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, a venue he once called home during his five-year coaching stint with BFC.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru aims for positive start at home, East Bengal looks to stamp early authority

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played: 16

Bengaluru FC: 6

East Bengal: 9

Draws: 1

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal Indian Super League 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on September 14, Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal ISL 2024-25 match?
The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between  Bengaluru FC and East Bengal will be telecast on the  Sports18 network (TV).
The game can also be live-streamed on the  JioCinema app and website (online).

