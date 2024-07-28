India vice-captain Shubman Gill was not available for selection for the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.
According to the official update by the BCCI, Gill woke up with a neck spasm. Hence, he was forced to sit out for the game.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. “Gill misses out as he woke up with a neck spasm, (Sanju) Samson comes in,” Suryakumar said at the toss.
Follow | SL vs IND LIVE
India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 0-0 IKFC; First-half updates
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 2: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to pre-quarters; Nadal in action; HS Prannoy takes on Roth
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: England 49/0, target - 82; Ben Stokes opens Ben Duckett
- SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first; Sanju comes in for Shubman
- SL vs IND: Why is Shubman Gill not playing in second T20I vs Sri Lanka
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE