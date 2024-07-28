SL vs IND: Why is Shubman Gill not playing in second T20I vs Sri Lanka

India vice-captain Shubman Gill was not available for selection for the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

According to the official update by the BCCI, Gill woke up with a neck spasm. Hence, he was forced to sit out for the game.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. “Gill misses out as he woke up with a neck spasm, (Sanju) Samson comes in,” Suryakumar said at the toss.

Follow | SL vs IND LIVE

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando