Paris 2024 Olympics: India women’s archery team loses 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals

The India women’s archery team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari put up a tame show in the quarterfinal and went down 0-6 against the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The start was close for India as it went down 51-52 in the opening set. However, two six-point shots from Ankita and Deepika in the second set saw the team lose 54-49 and concede significant to the Dutch who opened a 4-0 lead.

A four-point howler from Ankita in the third set was the final nail in the coffin for India as the Netherlands, seeded 12th compared to India’s fourth, took the contest 6-0.

The reverse meant India’s wait for an archery medal continued. The Netherlands advanced to the semifinals where it will face the winner of Korea-Chinese Taipei match.

The men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action on Monday in the quarterfinals.