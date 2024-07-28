Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, securing bronze in the women’s 10m pistol event with a score of 221.7 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. India has a shooting medal after 12 years; Gagan Narang and Vijay won it in London.

She finished in third place, just 0.1 points behind the eventual silver medallist Oh Yejin of South Korea, while fellow Korean Kim Yeji secured the gold.

Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir and many others congratulated Manu for her win.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Former India women’s team cricket captain- Mithali Raj

Manu Bhaker's precision earns her 🥉 in the women's 10m air pistol, India's first medal at #PARIS2024!



Congratulations @realmanubhaker, the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!#Olympicspic.twitter.com/QfZ83z1PPp — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 28, 2024

India men’s cricket team head coach- Gautam Gambhir

India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports- Mansukh Mandaviya

A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women's 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024!



Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for Bharat! #Cheer4Bharatpic.twitter.com/VQxMAIxlVk — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 28, 2024

India’s Prime Minister- Narendra Modi

A historic medal!



Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India.



An incredible achievement!#Cheer4Bharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2024

Former Indian cricketer- Sachin Tendulkar