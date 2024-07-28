Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, securing bronze in the women’s 10m pistol event with a score of 221.7 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. India has a shooting medal after 12 years; Gagan Narang and Vijay won it in London.
She finished in third place, just 0.1 points behind the eventual silver medallist Oh Yejin of South Korea, while fellow Korean Kim Yeji secured the gold.
Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir and many others congratulated Manu for her win.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
Former India women’s team cricket captain- Mithali Raj
India men’s cricket team head coach- Gautam Gambhir
India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports- Mansukh Mandaviya
India’s Prime Minister- Narendra Modi
Former Indian cricketer- Sachin Tendulkar
