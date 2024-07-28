MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir and many others congratulated Manu Bhaker after she won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, securing bronze in the women’s 10m pistol event.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 20:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, securing bronze in the women’s 10m pistol event with a score of 221.7 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. India has a shooting medal after 12 years; Gagan Narang and Vijay won it in London.

She finished in third place, just 0.1 points behind the eventual silver medallist Oh Yejin of South Korea, while fellow Korean Kim Yeji secured the gold.

Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir and many others congratulated Manu for her win. 

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Former India women’s team cricket captain- Mithali Raj

India men’s cricket team head coach- Gautam Gambhir

India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports- Mansukh Mandaviya

India’s Prime Minister- Narendra Modi

Former Indian cricketer- Sachin Tendulkar

Related Topics

Shooting /

Manu Bhaker /

Mithali Raj /

gautam gambhir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka starts on the front foot; Arshdeep removes Mendis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 0-1 IKFC; Nikola Stojanovic scores against former club
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Russell wins Belgian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate Hamilton finishes second, Verstappen fifth
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: When Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker played national anthem on violin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes despite calf discomfort
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka starts on the front foot; Arshdeep removes Mendis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 0-1 IKFC; Nikola Stojanovic scores against former club
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Russell wins Belgian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate Hamilton finishes second, Verstappen fifth
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment