Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Elavenil, Ramita in qualification places in 10m air rifle; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Balraj Panwar advances to QF in rowing

- July 28, 2024 13:44Elavenil slips to 6th
She gets 105.3 in the fifth round, the same score as the previous round, but a better score from other shooters sees the Indian drop down a couple of places. She is still good to qualify, though. The final round coming up!
- July 28, 2024 13:35Elavenil stays 4th
A 9.9 shot from Elavenil is the solitary blip in the fourth round as the Indian gets 105.3. On course to the final for now!
- July 28, 2024 13:30Ramita moves up a place
After four round of shots, Ramita is 9th, up a place. She gets 105.3 in this round with another 10.2 shot dragging her score by a few points. Two rounds to go and she needs to squeeze into the top eight.
- July 28, 2024 13:27Rowing: Balraj Panwar through to quarterfinals
BALRAJ PANWAR DOES IT! The Indian is through to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles sculls. He gets past the finish line in second place with a timing of 7:12.41. He will now be in action on July 30.
- July 28, 2024 13:24PV Sindhu wins opener
A dominant 21-9, 21-6 win for the former World champion to start her Paris 2024 campaign.
- July 28, 2024 13:23Elavenil in 4th place
Elavenil remains the more consistent of the two Indians, getting 104.4 in the third series. She is fourth in the standings at the half way mark.
- July 28, 2024 13:20Ramita drops to 10th
Three 10.0s from Ramita cost her again! She drops down two places as she gets 104.9 in her third series. She is still within reach of the qualification spots.
- July 28, 2024 13:11Elavenil upto 2nd place
She betters her first series score of 105.8 and gets 106.1 to jump to the second spot. The scores after two series have Indians at second and eighth places.
- July 28, 2024 13:08Ramita in top eight
A much better show from Ramita in the second series. She gets a total of 106.0 to jump up to the eighth spot. Both Indians in the fray to make it right now.
- July 28, 2024 13:05PV Sindhu wins first game 21-9
Sindhu takes just 13 minutes to wrap the first game against Maldives opponent. Fathimath was tied 3-3 before the Indian stormed past to take the first game 21-9.
- July 28, 2024 13:00Elavenil in qualification spots
Elavenil Valarivan gets 105.8 in the first series thanks to some consistent shooting. She is fourth at the moment, inside the qualification places.
- July 28, 2024 12:57Not an ideal start for Ramita
Ramita has two shots of 10.0 which sees her get 104.3 points in her first 10 shots. She is in 22nd place right now. She got a 10.9 and 10.8 too in the round but the two misfired shots were too much to pull back from.
- July 28, 2024 12:39PV Sindhu begins her Paris 2024 campaign
- July 28, 2024 12:30Men’s singles sculles - Repechage 2 start list
- July 28, 2024 12:28India in action in rowing
Balraj Panwar will be competing in the repechage rounds of men’s singles sculls. He needs to finish in the top two to qualify for the quarterfinals. The race will begin at 1:06PM.
- July 28, 2024 12:2510m air rifle qualification rules
The athletes will have 15 minutes of sighting and preparation time before they will be allowed 75 minutes to take 60 shots. During sighting, the shooters can take as many shots as they want. The top eight shooters qualify for the final.
- July 28, 2024 11:52All eyes on Manu Bhaker
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian to make final of 2024 Games but her job’s not done yet
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualified for the finals of her event with a score of 580 points, finishing third out of 45 competitors – with the top-eight going through to play in Sunday’s final.
- July 28, 2024 11:49Shooting to start off
The first event of the day featuring Indians will be the women’s 10m air rifle qualification where Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan will look to make a spot in the final.
- July 28, 2024 11:44Medals Tally - as things stand
