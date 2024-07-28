Paris 2024 Olympics HIGHLIGHTS: Sindhu defeats Fathimath 21-9, 21-6 in campaign opener

- July 28, 2024 13:54Thank you for tuning into Sportstar!
- July 28, 2024 13:52Who is Sindhu’s next opponent?
Sindhu will next face Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in her second group match on July 31.
- July 28, 2024 13:37Sindhu on her next Olympic match!
Every match is important, I will play Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. I have to be prepared and give my best. For me it’s one match at a time.
- July 28, 2024 13:36PV Sindhu on Prakash Padukone
I feel everyday is a learning, Prakash is a legend. He gives his perspective and am thankful that he is my mentor and telling me on court.
- July 28, 2024 13:2221-6 SINDHU WINS!!!
And just like that in 29 minutes, Sindhu finishes the match against Maldives’ Fathimath 21-9, 21-6.
- July 28, 2024 13:1918-6
Fathimath is unable to receive Sindhu’s smash as the shuttle goes out wide.
- July 28, 2024 13:1714-6
The Maldives player hits one wide off the sideline.
- July 28, 2024 13:1613-5
A fierce smash leaves Fathimath unable to receive the shot.
- July 28, 2024 13:1511-3
The second mid-game interval scoreline was similar to that of the first game if not worse for Fathimath.
- July 28, 2024 13:1310-3
A rally that started off well for the Maldivian ended with her taking a rash decision to hit one onto the net despite having the upper hand.
- July 28, 2024 13:114-3
Fathimath ensures Sindhu commits errors, but does not manage to restore parity.
- July 28, 2024 13:104-1
Sindhu manages to grab four consecutive points, but an error by Sindhu near the net leads to a three point lead
- July 28, 2024 13:081-0 GAME TWO BEGINS
Sindhu yet again leads at the start.
- July 28, 2024 13:0721-9 SINDHU WINS GAME ONE
Fathimath sends one wide as she loses the first game against the Indian.
- July 28, 2024 13:0620-9
After three consecutive points, the last one with a crosscourt net shot that left Sindhu stretching but in vain. However, Sindhu makes it up by making it 11 game points.
- July 28, 2024 13:0419-6
An angular crosscourt net shot leaves Fathimath hapless and Sindhu makes the most of it.
- July 28, 2024 13:0316-6
An unusual mistake from Sindhu, who attempts a crosscourt shot but hits one onto the net. The Indian still leads by 10 points.
- July 28, 2024 13:0214-4
Nine consecutive points for Sindhu as the Maldivian errs.
- July 28, 2024 12:5911-4
At the mid-game interval, Sindhu leads by seven points while dominating the game.
- July 28, 2024 12:599-4
And just like that, with consecutive errors from Fathimath, Sindhu takes a five point lead.
- July 28, 2024 12:586-4
Sindhu’s net shot leaves the Maldivian shuttler unable to retrieve it.
- July 28, 2024 12:563-2
Another unusual error for Sindhu as Fathimath takes a good call and the shuttle falls wide.
- July 28, 2024 12:552-1
Sindhu hits one onto the net as she tries a crosscourt hit.
- July 28, 2024 12:541-0 GAME ONE BEGINS!
Fathimath Nabaaha hits one out.
- July 28, 2024 12:51The two players enter!
Both Sindhu and Fathimath enter the badminton arena and warm up.
- July 28, 2024 12:48Sindhu made history in Tokyo!!!
She became the only Indian to win two medals at the Olympic Games when she won bronze in Tokyo.
- July 28, 2024 12:47DID YOU KNOW?
Sindhu has always won a medal at the Summer Games. In her maiden Olympics at Rio, Sindhu won silver after losing to Carolina Marin. She won bronze in her second Olympics against He Bingjiao.
- July 28, 2024 12:42When was the last time the two faced each other?
PV Sindhu last time faced Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at the Commonwealth Games round of 32 stage. The Indian defeated the lower ranked opponent 21-4, 21-11.
- July 28, 2024 12:24Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are the key opponents in PV Sindhu’s quest for a third Olympic medal in Badminton women’s singles?
Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be gunning for an unprecedented third straight medal when the Badminton Women’s singles event begins at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 27, 2024.
- July 28, 2024 12:17When will the match between PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha take place?
The Group M match between PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha will take place at 12:50 PM IST on July 28.
- July 28, 2024 12:11When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
- July 28, 2024 12:08Hello and welcome!!!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates on the women’s singles Group M badminton match between India’s PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives.
