Paris 2024 Olympics HIGHLIGHTS: Sindhu defeats Fathimath 21-9, 21-6 in campaign opener

Paris 2024 Olympics, PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha: Catch the live action of PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha in the women’s badminton singles match on July 28.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 13:56 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTSof the Group M Paris Olympics women’s badminton singles match between PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha.

  • July 28, 2024 13:54
    Thank you for tuning into Sportstar!

    Thank you for tuning in. Will see you on July 31. Till then keep a tab on Sportstar for all the Olympic updates!

  • July 28, 2024 13:52
    Who is Sindhu’s next opponent?

    Sindhu will next face Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in her second group match on July 31.

  • July 28, 2024 13:52
    REPORT

    Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath

    PV Sindhu defeated Fathimath Nabaaha 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes in her opening match at the Paris Olympics.

  • July 28, 2024 13:37
    Sindhu on her next Olympic match!

    Every match is important, I will play Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. I have to be prepared and give my best. For me it’s one match at a time.

  • July 28, 2024 13:36
    PV Sindhu on Prakash Padukone

    I feel everyday is a learning, Prakash is a legend. He gives his perspective and am thankful that he is my mentor and telling me on court. 

  • July 28, 2024 13:22
    21-6 SINDHU WINS!!!

    And just like that in 29 minutes, Sindhu finishes the match against Maldives’ Fathimath 21-9, 21-6.

  • July 28, 2024 13:19
    18-6

    Fathimath is unable to receive Sindhu’s smash as the shuttle goes out wide.

  • July 28, 2024 13:17
    14-6

    The Maldives player hits one wide off the sideline.

  • July 28, 2024 13:16
    13-5

    A fierce smash leaves Fathimath unable to receive the shot.

  • July 28, 2024 13:15
    11-3

    The second mid-game interval scoreline was similar to that of the first game if not worse for Fathimath.

  • July 28, 2024 13:13
    10-3

    A rally that started off well for the Maldivian ended with her taking a rash decision to hit one onto the net despite having the upper hand.

  • July 28, 2024 13:11
    4-3

    Fathimath ensures Sindhu commits errors, but does not manage to restore parity.

  • July 28, 2024 13:10
    4-1

    Sindhu manages to grab four consecutive points, but an error by Sindhu near the net leads to a three point lead

  • July 28, 2024 13:08
    1-0 GAME TWO BEGINS

    Sindhu yet again leads at the start.

  • July 28, 2024 13:07
    21-9 SINDHU WINS GAME ONE

    Fathimath sends one wide as she loses the first game against the Indian. 

  • July 28, 2024 13:06
    20-9

    After three consecutive points, the last one with a crosscourt net shot that left Sindhu stretching but in vain. However, Sindhu makes it up by making it 11 game points.

  • July 28, 2024 13:04
    19-6

    An angular crosscourt net shot leaves Fathimath hapless and Sindhu makes the most of it.

  • July 28, 2024 13:03
    16-6

    An unusual mistake from Sindhu, who attempts a crosscourt shot but hits one onto the net. The Indian still leads by 10 points.

  • July 28, 2024 13:02
    14-4

    Nine consecutive points for Sindhu as the Maldivian errs.

  • July 28, 2024 12:59
    11-4

    At the mid-game interval, Sindhu leads by seven points while dominating the game.

  • July 28, 2024 12:59
    9-4

    And just like that, with consecutive errors from Fathimath, Sindhu takes a five point lead.

  • July 28, 2024 12:58
    6-4

    Sindhu’s net shot leaves the Maldivian shuttler unable to retrieve it.

  • July 28, 2024 12:56
    3-2

    Another unusual error for Sindhu as Fathimath takes a good call and the shuttle falls wide.

  • July 28, 2024 12:55
    2-1

    Sindhu hits one onto the net as she tries a crosscourt hit.

  • July 28, 2024 12:54
    1-0 GAME ONE BEGINS!

    Fathimath Nabaaha hits one out.

  • July 28, 2024 12:51
    The two players enter!

    Both Sindhu and Fathimath enter the badminton arena and warm up.

  • July 28, 2024 12:48
    Sindhu made history in Tokyo!!!

    She became the only Indian to win two medals at the Olympic Games when she won bronze in Tokyo.

  • July 28, 2024 12:47
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Sindhu has always won a medal at the Summer Games. In her maiden Olympics at Rio, Sindhu won silver after losing to Carolina Marin. She won bronze in her second Olympics against He Bingjiao. 

  • July 28, 2024 12:42
    When was the last time the two faced each other?

    PV Sindhu last time faced Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at the Commonwealth Games round of 32 stage. The Indian defeated the lower ranked opponent 21-4, 21-11.

  • July 28, 2024 12:24
    Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are the key opponents in PV Sindhu’s quest for a third Olympic medal in Badminton women’s singles?

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are the key opponents in PV Sindhu’s quest for a third Olympic medal in Badminton women’s singles?

    Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be gunning for an unprecedented third straight medal when the Badminton Women’s singles event begins at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 27, 2024.

  • July 28, 2024 12:17
    When will the match between PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha take place?

    The Group M match between PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha will take place at 12:50 PM IST on July 28. 

  • July 28, 2024 12:11
    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 28, 2024 12:08
    Hello and welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates on the women’s singles Group M badminton match between India’s PV Sindhu and Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives.

