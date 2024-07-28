MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch beach volleyball player, convicted of rape, booed before losing first match

Van de Velde was convicted in 2016 of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in England. His record resurfaced last month when he qualified for the Olympics as one of the top two Dutch teams on the international tour.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 16:37 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Steven van de Velde of Team Netherlands looks on during the Men’s Preliminary Phase - Pool B match between Team Netherlands and Team Italy on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.
Steven van de Velde of Team Netherlands looks on during the Men’s Preliminary Phase - Pool B match between Team Netherlands and Team Italy on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Steven van de Velde of Team Netherlands looks on during the Men’s Preliminary Phase - Pool B match between Team Netherlands and Team Italy on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who served time in prison for rape, received a mixture of boos and applause when he was introduced before losing his opening match on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Van de Velde was convicted in 2016 of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in England. His record resurfaced last month when he qualified for the Olympics as one of the top two Dutch teams on the international tour.

Van de Velde was greeted with only a handful of boos when he first took the sand for warmups, but the hooting was louder for the more formal pre-match introduction. His teammate Matthew Immers – and all the other players appearing at the Eiffel Tower Stadium so far in the Summer Games – received nothing but cheers.

ALSO READ: Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting

There were no other signs of protest at the match, which came on the first sunny day at the Olympics’ iconic venue at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Security was no different than it was on Saturday when the competition started. Most of the crowd’s attention was focused on the crowd-pleasing antics of Italy’s Adrian Carambula, whose Skyball serve spun high above the Olympic rings adorning the arena’s roof.

Carambula flexed for the fans as he and Alex Ranghieri rallied from a 20-17 deficit, winning five straight points to claim the first set. The Dutch were able to close out the second on their first set point, winning 21-19.

Trailing 13-11 in the third set, Van de Velde served into the net. The Dutch closed to 14-13, but Carambula dinked one past Immers to win it.

Van de Velde’s next match is on Wednesday, against Chile.

The International Volleyball Federation said it was powerless to stop the Netherlands from sending Van de Velde to Paris after he qualified in the usual way. Van de Velde, who is not staying at the athlete’s village and has not been available to the media, said after earning his Olympic berth that the incident was “the biggest mistake of my life.”

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies 103/3, leads England by 9 runs; Louis, Hodge at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Smriti’s fifty, cameos from Jemimah and Richa post target of 166 for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch beach volleyball player, convicted of rape, booed before losing first match
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Anthem glitch disrupts South Sudan’s Games debut in men’s basketball
    AP
  3. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nikhat Zareen advances to Round of 16 in women’s 50kg boxing at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies 103/3, leads England by 9 runs; Louis, Hodge at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Smriti’s fifty, cameos from Jemimah and Richa post target of 166 for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment