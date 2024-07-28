Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: A Dutch-French rivalry beyond the football ground; Boxing gets new lease of life

For the Dutch, hockey is a passionate affair. It is evident from the way they follow their teams’ progress and support them. On the opening day of the hockey competitions in the Paris Olympics, hundreds of orange shirts crossed borders to take their places in the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium and back their three-time World champion and Olympic champion women’s team in its match against host and 20th-placed France.

They were present in matching numbers as the French and made loud cheers when their team made forays into the opposition circle. With the home supporters applauding their players for making fine saves and putting up a good fight, it was a treat to watch another Dutch-French rivalry beyond the football ground.

At a time when boxing grapples to survive in the Olympics programme in Los Angeles 2028, the overwhelming response of the fans to the sport at Paris 2024 was a heartening sight. Boxing lovers thronged the venue on the outskirts of Paris to witness some of the best boxers in action at the temporarily built North Paris Arena, the 6000-capacity venue, which will host the initial phase of competitions, situated 23kms from the Games Village.

Amid loud music and cheering of the spectators, the boxing venue was a vibrant place. A good punch drew appreciation and a gruelling contest a round of loud applause. When the session ended, the fans flocking to the nearest railway station, Parc des Expositions, gave the impression of a festival. One can only hope that such a fan following will help one of the oldest and most followed sports disciplines to continue in the Olympics.

Archery always stands out in the Olympics for the setting of its venue. Staged at iconic sites to draw television audiences, archery has seen the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens 2004, the Lord’s in London 2012, the Sambadrome in Rio 2016 and the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo 2020 providing spectacular views.

Paris 2024 perhaps went one step ahead. The venue, in the gardens of Les Invalides, is a three-and-a-half century-old historic complex of marvellous architecture. It was commissioned by King Louis XIV in 1670 and was designed as a hospital and retirement home for war veterans. With stands packed with enthusiastic spectators and music playing in a superb setting, offering magnificent views of the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais and the Army museum, the ambience is just magical.