Live

Brazil vs Ecuador LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: BRA 0-0 ECU; Match kicks off; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo start

BRA vs ECU LIVE score: Catch the updates and results of the Brazil vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match being played at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Paraná state.

Updated : Sep 07, 2024 06:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Brazil's Vinicius Junior during training.
Brazil's Vinicius Junior during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Brazil's Vinicius Junior during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Brazil vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier match being played at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Paraná state.

  • September 07, 2024 06:46
    11’ BRA 0-0 ECU

    Another freekick for Brazil after Henriques is fouled. Rodrygo goes for goal himself from way out and forces a keeper Galindez to punch the ball away. 

  • September 07, 2024 06:45
    10’ BRA 0-0 ECU

    Hincape tries to find Valencia with a through ball which goes past a sliding Marquinhos. However, Valencia’s touch is bad and the ball is cleared away by the Brazil defence.

  • September 07, 2024 06:43
    8’ BRA 0-0 ECU

    Ecuador is slowly building up its rhythm, keeping possession of the ball at the back. 

  • September 07, 2024 06:39
    6’ BRA 0-0 ECU

    Danilo whips in a ball from the right which goes past everyone inside box. Arana stretches on the far side but fails to keep the ball in play.

  • September 07, 2024 06:35
    2’ BRA 0-0 ECU

    Rodrygo wins a freekick in Ecuador’s half very early on after forcing a foul from Sarmiento. Teh freekick from Rodrygo produces nothing in the end, despite Gabriel’s best efforts.

  • September 07, 2024 06:33
    KICK OFF!!

    Brazil kicks off the match shooting from left to right. 

  • September 07, 2024 06:26
    Match starts soon!!

    The players are making their way into the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Paraná state.

  • September 07, 2024 06:08
    READ: Why is Eder Militao not part of the Brazil squad to face Ecuador?

    Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil camp with leg injury

    Real Madrid centre back Eder Militao has left Brazil’s training camp ahead of their South America World Cup qualification fixtures against Ecuador and Paraguay due to a leg injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday.

  • September 07, 2024 06:06
    What happened the last time Brazil faced Ecuador?

    The last time the two sides met was in a FIFA World Cup South America qualifying match in 2022 where they played out a 1-1 draw.

    Casemiro’s sixth minutes goal was cancelled out by Felix Torres in the 75th minute. 

  • September 07, 2024 05:53
    Brazil starting XI

    Alisson(GK), Danilo(C), Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Guilherme Arana, Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Rodrygo, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Luiz Hendrique

  • September 07, 2024 05:50
    Why is Neymar Jr not starting in today?

    Brazilian maestro Neymar Jr will not be part of the squad that faces Ecuador due to an ACL injury that he sustained during the World Cup qualifying defeat against Uruguay in October 2023.

  • September 07, 2024 05:41
    BRAZIL VS ECUADOR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 35

    Brazil: 27

    Ecuador: 2

    Draws: 6

  • September 07, 2024 05:37
    Ecuador starting XI

    Hernán Galíndez (GK), Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, William Pacho, Kevin Rodríguez, Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jhegson Méndez, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia

  • September 07, 2024 05:31
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • September 07, 2024 05:30
    PREVIEW

    Five-time world champion Brazil will face Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Saturday, at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Paraná state, Brazil. 

    Brazil will be coming into the match looking to move on from its Copa America 2024 quarterfinal exit against Uruguay on penalties.

    Head coach Dorival Junior, who took over as Brazil’s coach at the start of the year, left out eight players who were part of Brazil’s squad in this summer’s Copa America tournament.

    Seventeen-year-old striker Estevao, who is set to join Chelsea next year from Palmeiras, was handed his first call-up to Brazil’s national team, while Veteran forward Neymar remains out as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained last year.

    Brazil is in desperate need of a change and is currently sixth in the qualification table with just two wins, three losses and one draw.

    Ecuador on the other hand is fifth (three wins, one loss and two draws), despite getting a three-point deduction for the use of a document containing false information for Byron Castillo in the previous World Cup qualification cycle.

  • September 07, 2024 05:30
    Where to watch the Brazil vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match?

    The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India.

    You can follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates

  • September 07, 2024 05:30
    When will the Brazil vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match kick-off?

    The Brazil vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST on September 7, Saturday, at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Paraná state, Brazil.

