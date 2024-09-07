Brazil vs Ecuador LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: BRA 0-0 ECU; Match kicks off; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo start

PREVIEW

Five-time world champion Brazil will face Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Saturday, at the Couto Pereira Stadium, in Paraná state, Brazil.

Brazil will be coming into the match looking to move on from its Copa America 2024 quarterfinal exit against Uruguay on penalties.

Head coach Dorival Junior, who took over as Brazil’s coach at the start of the year, left out eight players who were part of Brazil’s squad in this summer’s Copa America tournament.

Seventeen-year-old striker Estevao, who is set to join Chelsea next year from Palmeiras, was handed his first call-up to Brazil’s national team, while Veteran forward Neymar remains out as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury he sustained last year.

Brazil is in desperate need of a change and is currently sixth in the qualification table with just two wins, three losses and one draw.

Ecuador on the other hand is fifth (three wins, one loss and two draws), despite getting a three-point deduction for the use of a document containing false information for Byron Castillo in the previous World Cup qualification cycle.