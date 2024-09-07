FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Rodrygo’s strike helps Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored the only goal as Brazil boosted its lacklustre 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Friday.

Rodrygo’s deflected 30th-minute strike was enough to secure all three points for Brazil, who was languishing in sixth place in the South American qualifying standings before Friday’s result in Curitiba.

The five-time World Cup winner moved to fourth place with 10 points from seven games after its third win of the qualifying campaign, but remains eight points adrift of leader Argentina.

With the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico expanded to include 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying will be guaranteed a place at the tournament. The seventh-placed South American team enters an inter-confederation play-off.

Brazil has struggled in recent international tournaments, losing in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup and failing to progress past the last eight at this year’s Copa America.

The lack of fluency that has characterised its recent form was back in evidence against Ecuador on Friday, where despite dominating possession for long periods it created little in the way of clear-cut scoring chances, with only three shots on goal.

The breakthrough came at the half-hour mark, when Rodrygo collected the ball on the edge of the area, took a touch and then shot from 25 yards. The Real Madrid attacker’s strike appeared to clip Ecuador defender Willian Pacho before flying in off the post.