Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified

Navdeep Singh’s silver medal in men’s javelin throw F41 at Paris 2024 Paralympics was upgraded after Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, the gold medallist, was disqualified.

F41 category is for athletes with short stature.

Beit Sayah had won gold with a new Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m while Navdeep finished second with 47.32m but the Iranian was later disqualified due to violation of rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations (Code of Conduct and Ethics)

“World Para Athletics (WPA) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics. All participants in the sport, including athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, have a responsibility to uphold these standards and ensure that the sport is conducted in a fair, honest, and transparent manner.”

While the detailed reason for Sadegh’s disqualification is yet to be revealed, he was issues two yellow cards. The broadcast caught the Iranian reaching for a black flag with Arabic text in red colour during the competition.

India has won 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze - at the ongoing edition.