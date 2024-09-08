MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified

Navdeep Singh’s silver medal in men’s javelin throw F41 at Paris 2024 Paralympics was upgraded after Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, the gold medallist, was disqualified.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 00:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Navdeep Singh in action during the men’s javelin throw F41 final at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday.
Navdeep Singh in action during the men’s javelin throw F41 final at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Navdeep Singh in action during the men’s javelin throw F41 final at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Navdeep Singh’s silver medal in men’s javelin throw F41 at Paris 2024 Paralympics was upgraded after Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, the gold medallist, was disqualified.

F41 category is for athletes with short stature.

Beit Sayah had won gold with a new Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m while Navdeep finished second with 47.32m but the Iranian was later disqualified due to violation of rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations (Code of Conduct and Ethics)

“World Para Athletics (WPA) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics. All participants in the sport, including athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, have a responsibility to uphold these standards and ensure that the sport is conducted in a fair, honest, and transparent manner.”

While the detailed reason for Sadegh’s disqualification is yet to be revealed, he was issues two yellow cards. The broadcast caught the Iranian reaching for a black flag with Arabic text in red colour during the competition.

India has won 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze - at the ongoing edition.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table LIVE: India in 16th spot after Navdeep medal upgraded to gold; China leads with 93 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Navdeep’s Javelin medal upgraded to gold; Medal ceremony postponed after Iran appeals disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Full list of Indian results on September 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep wins gold medal in men’s javelin throw F41 event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran wins bronze in women’s 200m T12 event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 11: Indians in action today — September 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Bronze medallist Deepthi felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table LIVE: India in 16th spot after Navdeep medal upgraded to gold; China leads with 93 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Navdeep’s Javelin medal upgraded to gold; Medal ceremony postponed after Iran appeals disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Full list of Indian results on September 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment