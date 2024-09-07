MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Arshad, Jyoti in para cycling, Simran, Dilip in action later, India latest results

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indians in action during Day 10 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday, September 7.

Updated : Sep 07, 2024 12:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indians in action during Day 10 of the Paris Paralympics on Saturday, September 7.

  • September 07, 2024 12:23
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

  • September 07, 2024 12:08
    Who are the Indians in action today?

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Indians in action today — September 7 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 7, Indian athletes will be participating in para canoe, para cycling, para swimming and para athletics.

  • September 07, 2024 11:55
    Stay tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 10 of the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned for updates on Indians in action today

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Arshad, Jyoti in para cycling, Simran, Dilip in action later, India latest results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 3: Lunch taken; India A 208/7 vs India B; Patidar, Juyal stabilise; India C 109/2, needs 124 to win vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table: India in 17th spot after Praveen’s gold, Hokato’s bronze; China leads with 83 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final
    Nigamanth P
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair tennis duo Hewett and Reid celebrate historic ‘Golden Slam’
    AFP
  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10, Medals Table: India in 17th spot after Praveen’s gold, Hokato’s bronze; China leads with 83 golds
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Arshad, Jyoti in para cycling, Simran, Dilip in action later, India latest results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair tennis duo Hewett and Reid celebrate historic ‘Golden Slam’
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Double gold sends China back to top of swimming table
    AFP
  5. Paralympics 2024, Day 10 - September 7: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
