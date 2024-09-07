MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Full list of Indian results on September 7

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 10, September 7.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 18:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Simran of India with guide Abhay Singh and Valentina Petrillo of Italy in action during heat 3 of the women’s 200m semifinal.
Simran of India with guide Abhay Singh and Valentina Petrillo of Italy in action during heat 3 of the women’s 200m semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Simran of India with guide Abhay Singh and Valentina Petrillo of Italy in action during heat 3 of the women's 200m semifinal.

Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday. With his victory, India surpassed Tokyo’s gold medal tally of five.

Currently, India has won 26 medals - six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from Day 10 of Paralympics 2024:

INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 10 - SEPTEMBER 7
Para Cycling Road
Men’s C1-3 Road Race - Arshad Shaik - finished one lap behind leader
Women’s C1-3 Road Race - Jyoti Gaderiya - finished one lap behind leader
Para Canoe
Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals - Yash Kumar - Fifth - 1:02.03 (Fails to qualify for the final)
Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Semifinals - Prachi Yadav - Third - 1:05.66 (Qualifies for the final)
Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Finals - Prachi Yadav - Eighth - 1:08.55
Para Swimming
Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 Heats - Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Tenth - 33.47 (Fails to qualify for the final)
Para Athletics
Men’s Javelin Throw - F41 Final - Navdeep
Women’s 200m - T12 Final - Simran
Men’s 400m - T47 Final - Dilip Mahadu Gavit

