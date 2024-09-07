Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: Rahul, Parag at middle; IND A 142/2 vs IND B; Axar counterattacks; IND D 224/8 vs IND C

IND C vs IND D Day 2 Match Report

Manav Suthar’s late incursions with a five-wicket haul ensured India C was not batted out of its Duleep Trophy first-round fixture against India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Friday.

The left-arm orthodox claimed four wickets in his final five overs of the day to send India D tail spinning from 186 for four to 203 for eight.

His most decisive breakthrough was Ricky Bhui, whom he trapped leg-before three deliveries after getting hoicked for a six over long on.

