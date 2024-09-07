Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: Rahul, Parag at middle; IND A 142/2 vs IND B; Axar counterattacks; IND D 224/8 vs IND C

- September 07, 2024 09:426India D 221/8 vs India C
Axar takes an aggressive approach against Manav Suthar. A dropped catch at long off from Hrithik Shokeen helped him get a boundary and he followed it up with a six over long on.
- September 07, 2024 09:37India D 206/8 vs India C
Axar Patel and Harshit Rana are also ready in Anantapur. Vijaykumar Vyshak will start the proceedings on day 3.
- September 07, 2024 09:34India A 135/2 vs India B
The overnight unbeaten batters, KL Rahul and Riyan Parag walk out. They will look to consolidate for India A from here on.
- September 07, 2024 09:18The Manav Suthar story
- September 07, 2024 09:01IND C vs IND D Day 2 Match Report
Manav Suthar’s late incursions with a five-wicket haul ensured India C was not batted out of its Duleep Trophy first-round fixture against India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Friday.
The left-arm orthodox claimed four wickets in his final five overs of the day to send India D tail spinning from 186 for four to 203 for eight.
His most decisive breakthrough was Ricky Bhui, whom he trapped leg-before three deliveries after getting hoicked for a six over long on.
Read Abhishek Saini’s day 2 match report here from Anantapur:
- September 07, 2024 08:58IND A vs IND B Day 2 Match Report
The Duleep Trophy encounter between India-A and India-B was delicately poised at stumps on day two at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.
After India-B folded for 321, half an hour into the post-lunch session, India-A reached 134 for two by close, with Riyan Parag (27 batting, 49b, 4x4) and K.L. Rahul (23 batting, 80b, 3x4) at the crease.
Skipper Shubman Gill (25, 43b, 3x4) and Mayank Agarwal (36, 45b, 8x4) began well, putting on 57 runs for the opening wicket, with the duo’s cover drives standing out.
Read N. Sudarshan’s day 2 match report from Bengaluru here:
- September 07, 2024 08:52Squads
India A:
Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
India B:
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)
India C:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier
India D:
Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)
- September 07, 2024 08:51When and where to watch Duleep trophy first round matches?
Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?
The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match be played?
The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?
The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 07, 2024 08:50Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B while India C faces India D.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue.
