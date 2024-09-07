MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: Rahul, Parag at middle; IND A 142/2 vs IND B; Axar counterattacks; IND D 224/8 vs IND C

Duleep Trophy Live Score: Get all the live updates from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B while India C faces India D.

Updated : Sep 07, 2024 09:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B while India C faces India D.

  • September 07, 2024 09:42
    6
    India D 221/8 vs India C

    Axar takes an aggressive approach against Manav Suthar. A dropped catch at long off from Hrithik Shokeen helped him get a boundary and he followed it up with a six over long on. 

  • September 07, 2024 09:37
    India D 206/8 vs India C

    Axar Patel and Harshit Rana are also ready in Anantapur. Vijaykumar Vyshak will start the proceedings on day 3. 

  • September 07, 2024 09:34
    India A 135/2 vs India B

    The overnight unbeaten batters, KL Rahul and Riyan Parag walk out. They will look to consolidate for India A from here on. 

  • September 07, 2024 09:18
    The Manav Suthar story

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Old school rigour and solid support behind Manav Suthar’s imperious bowling automations

    Manav Suthar’s childhood coaches trace the change in his technique and make a case for why his fifer in the Duleep Trophy should push him up the pecking order in Indian cricket.

  • September 07, 2024 09:07
    Scores at Stumps on Day 2

    IND A vs IND B

    India A 134/2 vs India B

    IND C vs IND D

    India D 206/8 & 164 vs India C 168

  • September 07, 2024 09:01
    IND C vs IND D Day 2 Match Report

    Manav Suthar’s late incursions with a five-wicket haul ensured India C was not batted out of its Duleep Trophy first-round fixture against India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Friday.

    The left-arm orthodox claimed four wickets in his final five overs of the day to send India D tail spinning from 186 for four to 203 for eight.

    His most decisive breakthrough was Ricky Bhui, whom he trapped leg-before three deliveries after getting hoicked for a six over long on.

    Read Abhishek Saini’s day 2 match report here from Anantapur:

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Suthar’s fifer helps India C wrest control after fifties by India D’s Shreyas and Padikkal

    IND C vs IND D: The left-arm orthodox Suthar claimed four wickets in his final five overs of the day to send India D tail spinning from 186 for four to 203 for eight.

  • September 07, 2024 08:58
    IND A vs IND B Day 2 Match Report

    The Duleep Trophy encounter between India-A and India-B was delicately poised at stumps on day two at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

    After India-B folded for 321, half an hour into the post-lunch session, India-A reached 134 for two by close, with Riyan Parag (27 batting, 49b, 4x4) and K.L. Rahul (23 batting, 80b, 3x4) at the crease.

    Skipper Shubman Gill (25, 43b, 3x4) and Mayank Agarwal (36, 45b, 8x4) began well, putting on 57 runs for the opening wicket, with the duo’s cover drives standing out.

    Read N. Sudarshan’s day 2 match report from Bengaluru here:

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India A trails by 187 runs at the end of day 2 with KL Rahul and Riyan Parag at the crease

    The Duleep Trophy encounter between India-A and India-B was delicately poised at stumps on day two at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

  • September 07, 2024 08:52
    Squads

    India A:

    Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

    India B:

    Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)

    India C:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

    India D:

    Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

  • September 07, 2024 08:51
    When and where to watch Duleep trophy first round matches?

    Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?

    The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    Where will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match be played?

    The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.

    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?

    The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 07, 2024 08:50
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B while India C faces India D. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

