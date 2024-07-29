Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Bopanna/Balaji pair loses to French pair Vasselin/Monfils in first round

The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji suffered a straight-set loss to the French duo of Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men’s doubles first round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Court 14 of Roland-Garros on Sunday.
Vasselin/Monfils beat Balaji/Sriram 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes to reach the second round where the duo will face the second-seeded German pair of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.
Earlier, India’s lone representation in men’s singles, Sumit Nagal, suffered a three-set loss to Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round.
With these losses, the Indian challenge is over in tennis at the Paris Olympics.
