Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Bopanna/Balaji pair loses to French pair Vasselin/Monfils in first round

Vasselin/Monfils beat Balaji/Sriram 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes to reach the second round where the duo will face the second-seeded German pair of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 02:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna during practice for the Men’s Doubles Tennis event.
The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji suffered a straight-set loss to the French duo of Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men’s doubles first round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Court 14 of Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Vasselin/Monfils beat Balaji/Sriram 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes to reach the second round where the duo will face the second-seeded German pair of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

Earlier, India’s lone representation in men’s singles, Sumit Nagal, suffered a three-set loss to Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round.

With these losses, the Indian challenge is over in tennis at the Paris Olympics.

