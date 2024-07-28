MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet

Sumit Nagal suffered a three-set loss to Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sumit Nagal in action during his first-round match of Paris 2024 Olympics against Frenchman Corentin Moutet at Roland-Garros Stadium on Sunday.
India’s Sumit Nagal in action during his first-round match of Paris 2024 Olympics against Frenchman Corentin Moutet at Roland-Garros Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Sumit Nagal in action during his first-round match of Paris 2024 Olympics against Frenchman Corentin Moutet at Roland-Garros Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sumit Nagal suffered a three-set loss to Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Moutet defeated Nagal 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 28 minutes to reach the round of 32 where he will face either Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or Greek Petros Tsitsipas.

Later in the day, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will take on French pair Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round of men’s doubles.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Tennis /

Corentin Moutet

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Sri Lanka beats India to lift maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Samarawickrama stars as Sri Lanka beats India to win title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening ceremony’s ‘Last Supper’ sketch never meant to disrespect, say organisers
    Reuters
  3. Climate Coach: Paris 2024 Olympics works towards being socially, environmentally responsible
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal ‘ready to play’ singles with Djokovic in sight
    AFP
  5. Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Sri Lanka beats India to lift maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Samarawickrama stars as Sri Lanka beats India to win title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment