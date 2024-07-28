Sumit Nagal suffered a three-set loss to Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland-Garros on Sunday.
Moutet defeated Nagal 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 28 minutes to reach the round of 32 where he will face either Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or Greek Petros Tsitsipas.
Later in the day, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will take on French pair Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round of men’s doubles.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Sri Lanka beats India to lift maiden title
- LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
- Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
- Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Samarawickrama stars as Sri Lanka beats India to win title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE