Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet

Sumit Nagal suffered a three-set loss to Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Moutet defeated Nagal 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 28 minutes to reach the round of 32 where he will face either Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or Greek Petros Tsitsipas.

Later in the day, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will take on French pair Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round of men’s doubles.

