MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Paris 2024 Olympics 2024: Former gold medallist Rafael Nadal takes on top seed Novak Djokovic in the second round at Roland-Garros on Monday.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 04:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) will face each other in the second round of Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) will face each other in the second round of Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) will face each other in the second round of Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & AP

Former gold medallist Rafael Nadal takes on top seed Novak Djokovic in the second round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland-Garros on Monday.

The clash is set to take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Preview (via AP)

Nadal won his first-round match against Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Djokovic.

Djokovic had clinched victory in his first-round clash with a 6-0, 6-1 scoreline against Australia’s Matthew Ebden.

It will be their 60th matchup, more than any other two men have played against each other in the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 30-29.

Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal.

Nadal, actually, is without a Slam match win in 2024. He missed the Australian Open in January because of a hurt hip muscle near where his operation was, bowed out in the first round of the French Open in May against eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev, then sat out Wimbledon in July because he wanted to avoid needing to prepare to play on the grass courts there before switching back to clay for the Olympics.

When and where to watch?

The men’s singles second-round clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Paris 2024 Olympics is set to begin around 5PM IST on Monday, July 29. You can watch the live telecast of the Paris Olympics on Sports 18 and stream the matches live on JioCinema.

Head-to-head record

Played: 59 | Nadal: 29 | Djokovic: 30

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2022 FRENCH OPEN QUARTERFINAL NADAL 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4)
2021 FRENCH OPEN SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2
2021 ROME MASTERS FINAL NADAL 7-5, 1-6, 6-3
2020 FRENCH OPEN FINAL NADAL 6-0, 6-2, 7-5
2020 ATP CUP FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-2, 7-6(4)
2019 ROME MASTERS FINAL NADAL 6-0, 4-6, 6-1
2019 AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
2018 WIMBLEDON SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), 3-6, 10-8
2018 ROME MASTERS SEMIFINAL NADAL 7-6(4), 6-3
2017 MADRID MASTERS SEMIFINAL NADAL 6-2, 6-4
2016 ROME MASTERS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 7-5, 7-6(4)
2016 INDIAN WELLS MASTERS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 7-6(5), 6-2
2016 DOHA FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-1, 6-2
2015 ATP FINALS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-3
2015 BEIJING FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-2, 6-2
2015 FRENCH OPEN QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 7-5, 6-3, 6-1
2015 MONTE-CARLO MASTERS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-3
2014 FRENCH OPEN FINAL NADAL 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4
2014 ROME MASTERS FINAL DJOKOVIC 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
2014 MIAMI OPEN FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-3
2013 ATP FINALS FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-4
2013 BEIJING FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-4
2013 US OPEN FINAL NADAL 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
2013 CANADA MASTERS SEMIFINAL NADAL 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2)
2013 FRENCH OPEN SEMIFINAL NADAL 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7(3), 9-7
2013 MONTE-CARLO MASTERS FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-2, 7-6(1)
2012 FRENCH OPEN FINAL NADAL 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
2012 ROME MASTERS FINAL NADAL 7-5, 6-3
2012 MONTE-CARLO MASTERS FINAL NADAL 6-3, 6-1
2012 AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL DJOKOVIC 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5
2011 US OPEN FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1
2011 WIMBLEDON FINAL DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-4
2011 ROME MASTERS FINAL DJOKOVIC 7-5, 6-4
2011 MADRID MASTERS FINAL DJOKOVIC
2011 MIAMI OPEN FINAL DJOKOVIC 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)
2011 INDIAN WELLS MASTERS FINAL DJOKOVIC 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
2010 ATP FINALS ROUND ROBIN NADAL 7-5, 6-2
2010 US OPEN FINAL NADAL 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
2009 ATP FINALS ROUND ROBIN DJOKOVIC 7-6(5), 6-3
2009 PARIS MASTERS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-2, 6-3
2009 CINCINNATI OPEN SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-1, 6-4
2009 MADRID MASTERS SEMIFINAL NADAL 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(9)
2009 ROME MASTERS FINAL NADAL 7-6(2), 6-2
2009 MONTE-CARLO MASTERS FINAL NADAL 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
2009 DAVIS CUP ROUND ROBIN NADAL 6-4, 6-4, 6-1
2008 BEIJING OLYMPICS SEMIFINAL NADAL 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
2008 CINCINNATI OPEN SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-1, 7-5
2008 QUEEN'S CLUB FINAL NADAL 7-6(6), 7-5
2008 FRENCH OPEN SEMIFINAL NADAL 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(3)
2008 HAMBURG SEMIFINAL NADAL 7-5, 2-6, 6-2
2008 INDIAN WELLS MASTERS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-2
2007 MASTERS CUP ROUND ROBIN NADAL 6-4, 6-4
2007 CANADA MASTERS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 7-5, 6-3
2007 WIMBLEDON SEMIFINAL NADAL 3-6, 6-1, 4-1, RETD.
2007 FRENCH OPEN SEMIFINAL NADAL 7-5, 6-4, 6-2
2007 ROME MASTERS QUARTERFINAL NADAL 6-2, 6-3
2007 MIAMI OPEN QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-4
2007 INDIAN WELLS MASTERS FINAL NADAL 6-2, 7-5
2006 FRENCH OPEN QUARTERFINAL NADAL 6-4, 6-4, RETD.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Tennis /

Rafael Nadal /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: How charity and Bhagavad Gita helped Manu Bhaker clinch shooting bronze
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics Day 2 Top Moments in Pictures: Manu Bhaker wins historic bronze, Sindhu wins opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to pre-quarters; Harmeet Desai, Sumit Nagal, Bopanna/Balaji eliminated — July 28 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Bopanna/Balaji pair loses to French pair Vasselin/Monfils in first round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: A Dutch-French rivalry beyond the football ground; Boxing gets new lease of life
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: How charity and Bhagavad Gita helped Manu Bhaker clinch shooting bronze
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: How charity and Bhagavad Gita helped Manu Bhaker clinch shooting bronze
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics Day 2 Top Moments in Pictures: Manu Bhaker wins historic bronze, Sindhu wins opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024, Day 2 Highlights: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to pre-quarters; Harmeet Desai, Sumit Nagal, Bopanna/Balaji eliminated — July 28 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment