Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Former gold medallist Rafael Nadal takes on top seed Novak Djokovic in the second round of Paris 2024 Olympics at Roland-Garros on Monday.

The clash is set to take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Preview (via AP)

Nadal won his first-round match against Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Djokovic.

Djokovic had clinched victory in his first-round clash with a 6-0, 6-1 scoreline against Australia’s Matthew Ebden.

It will be their 60th matchup, more than any other two men have played against each other in the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 30-29.

Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal.

Nadal, actually, is without a Slam match win in 2024. He missed the Australian Open in January because of a hurt hip muscle near where his operation was, bowed out in the first round of the French Open in May against eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev, then sat out Wimbledon in July because he wanted to avoid needing to prepare to play on the grass courts there before switching back to clay for the Olympics.

When and where to watch?

The men’s singles second-round clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Paris 2024 Olympics is set to begin around 5PM IST on Monday, July 29. You can watch the live telecast of the Paris Olympics on Sports 18 and stream the matches live on JioCinema.

Head-to-head record

Played: 59 | Nadal: 29 | Djokovic: 30