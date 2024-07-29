MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) was the pick of the Indian bowlers as the reigning T20 world champions restricted the home side to 161 in the first innings, before comfortably chasing down a DLS-adjusted target. 

Published : Jul 29, 2024 07:22 IST , Kandy - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
India’s Ravi Bishnoi (L) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.
India’s Ravi Bishnoi (L) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Ravi Bishnoi (L) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. | Photo Credit: AFP

India secured a series-clinching win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday on the back of another solid display with the ball. 

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) was the pick of the Indian bowlers as the reigning T20 world champions restricted the home side to 161 in the first innings, before comfortably chasing down a DLS-adjusted target. 

Bishnoi broke the Lankan lower middle order with the wickets of Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga off back-to-back deliveries in the 17th over. The Indian bowler though expressed no regret in missing out on his first-ever T20I hat-trick.

“I am not worried about not completing the hat-trick. It is just a part of the game. It feels good to put in a good performance and help the team to a win,” said Bishnoi at the post-match press conference. 

ALSO READ | India canters to win in rain-marred encounter after another Sri Lanka collapse

The 23-year-old also spoke about the backing he has received from the newly appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir. 

“I have a good bond with him [Gambhir] as I have worked with him in Lucknow Super Giants. He hasn’t asked me to change much. He just told me to keep doing what I do best. His guidance was working back then and it is working now too,” said Bishnoi. 

India has taken 19 of the 20 Sri Lankan wickets on offer in this series so far. Bishnoi credits this to the confidence offered by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to his bowlers. 

“He has been captaining well. I have already played under him during the Australia series. He is a captain who backs the bowlers. For a bowler, there is nothing better than having such a captain,” added Bishnoi.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ravi Bishnoi /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Gautam Gambhir /

India /

Sri Lanka /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: How charity and Bhagavad Gita helped Manu Bhaker clinch shooting bronze
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Day 2 Top Moments in Pictures: Manu Bhaker wins historic bronze, Sindhu wins opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test, Day 3: Zimbabwe poised to win one-off test in Belfast after Ireland slumps to 33-5
    AP
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2: Smith stars after Root leads England recovery against the West Indies
    AFP
  4. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Axar Patel says, India never thought Sri Lanka was ahead despite Nissanka’s early burst
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland takes lead on day two, Zimbabwe keeper Madande concedes record 42 byes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: How charity and Bhagavad Gita helped Manu Bhaker clinch shooting bronze
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Day 2 Top Moments in Pictures: Manu Bhaker wins historic bronze, Sindhu wins opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment