SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi

India secured a series-clinching win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday on the back of another solid display with the ball.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) was the pick of the Indian bowlers as the reigning T20 world champions restricted the home side to 161 in the first innings, before comfortably chasing down a DLS-adjusted target.

Bishnoi broke the Lankan lower middle order with the wickets of Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga off back-to-back deliveries in the 17th over. The Indian bowler though expressed no regret in missing out on his first-ever T20I hat-trick.

“I am not worried about not completing the hat-trick. It is just a part of the game. It feels good to put in a good performance and help the team to a win,” said Bishnoi at the post-match press conference.

The 23-year-old also spoke about the backing he has received from the newly appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir.

“I have a good bond with him [Gambhir] as I have worked with him in Lucknow Super Giants. He hasn’t asked me to change much. He just told me to keep doing what I do best. His guidance was working back then and it is working now too,” said Bishnoi.

India has taken 19 of the 20 Sri Lankan wickets on offer in this series so far. Bishnoi credits this to the confidence offered by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to his bowlers.

“He has been captaining well. I have already played under him during the Australia series. He is a captain who backs the bowlers. For a bowler, there is nothing better than having such a captain,” added Bishnoi.