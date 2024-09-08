MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener

Sukhjeet SIngh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek all scored in each of the first three quarters to secure the victory and three points.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 17:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Indian players Abhishek (5) and Sukhjeet Singh (34).
File image of Indian players Abhishek (5) and Sukhjeet Singh (34). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

File image of Indian players Abhishek (5) and Sukhjeet Singh (34). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India got off to a winning start in the Asian Champions Trophy title defence by beating host 3-0 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir on Sunday.

Sukhjeet SIngh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek all scored in each of the first three quarters to secure the victory and three points.

Craig Fulton’s men won the the title at home last year and made it a record-extending fourth win.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris pays short tribute to Ugandan Olympian during Paralympic Games
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Hull, Woakes make early inroads; Sri Lanka nine down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan’s Hirata holds off inspired Smyth to win on Asian Tour
    AFP
  5. Shahidi: Afghanistan needs more Tests to improve
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brick by brick, Krishan Pathak set to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024, All you need to know: India squad & schedule, Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India looks to start fresh after Olympic bronze, eyes title defence
    PTI
  5. Tahir Zaman appointed head coach of Pakistan hockey team before Asian Champions Trophy 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris pays short tribute to Ugandan Olympian during Paralympic Games
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Hull, Woakes make early inroads; Sri Lanka nine down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan’s Hirata holds off inspired Smyth to win on Asian Tour
    AFP
  5. Shahidi: Afghanistan needs more Tests to improve
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment