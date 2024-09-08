India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener

India got off to a winning start in the Asian Champions Trophy title defence by beating host 3-0 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir on Sunday.
Sukhjeet SIngh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek all scored in each of the first three quarters to secure the victory and three points.
Craig Fulton’s men won the the title at home last year and made it a record-extending fourth win.
