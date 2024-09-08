MagazineBuy Print

Nations League: Calafiori misses Italy’s clash with Israel after injury in France game

In a statement, the FIGC said that Calafiori would return to Arsenal after suffering a bruised left calf in Friday's impressive 3-1 win over France in Paris.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 18:04 IST , Milan, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori got injured in Nations League match against France.
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori got injured in Nations League match against France. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori got injured in Nations League match against France. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Riccardo Calafiori will miss Italy’s Nations League fixture against Israel with a calf injury, the country’s football federation said on Sunday.

In a statement, the FIGC said that Calafiori would return to Arsenal after suffering a bruised left calf in Friday’s impressive 3-1 win over France in Paris.

Calafiori, 22, was hurt in a freak accident when Ousmane Dembele was sent flying into his calf after being tackled by Alessandro Bastoni.

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League: Grealish savours England redemption after ‘worst summer’

Italy, whose European Championship title defence ended in humiliating fashion in the last-16 this past summer, faces Israel in Budapest on Monday night.

Luciano Spalletti’s team is level on three points in Group A2 with Belgium, which beat Israel 3-1 on Friday.

Italy /

France

