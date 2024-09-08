UEFA Nations League: Grealish savours England redemption after ‘worst summer’

Jack Grealish admitted his goal-scoring role in England’s 2-0 win against Ireland on Saturday was the ideal way to forget the “worst summer” of his life.

Grealish was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad by Gareth Southgate after an inconsistent season with Manchester City.

But with the departure of Southgate after England’s loss to Spain in the Euro final in July, the winger was restored to the starting line-up by interim boss Lee Carsley for the Three Lions’ Nations League opener in Dublin.

Grealish, 28, made the most of a rare chance to play in the number 10 role as he scored England’s second goal in the first half with a clinical finish from Declan Rice’s cutback.

“It was one of the worst summers of my life because you can’t not see everything that is happening in front of you. It was difficult but it’s given me something to bounce back from,” Grealish said.

Grealish has long been a favourite of England fans for his flamboyant playing style and vibrant off-field personality.

But Southgate grew cautious about using him as his reign wore on, while City boss Pep Guardiola has started him only once in the Premier League champion’s first three games this term.

Grealish hopes his starring role against Ireland can kick-start his season.

“I need to start playing regularly, scoring goals, and that’s what I did today. I’m still not 100 per cent fit but I’m getting there so from a personal point of view I’m happy,” he said.

“Going to the fans at the end and hearing them sing my name, listen there’s no better feeling than playing for England, everyone will say the same thing, especially in games like this when you know the whole nation is going to be watching.”

Helping England start its post-Southgate era in winning style was especially sweet for Grealish.

He and England team-mate Declan Rice were subjected to jeers from Ireland fans angry at the pair, who represented the Republic earlier in their playing careers before switching allegiance to the Three Lions.

“It was what me and Declan expected. We have nothing bad to say, we both enjoyed our time playing for Ireland, I certainly did and I have a lot of Irish in my family, so there’s no bad blood whatsoever from my side,” Grealish said.