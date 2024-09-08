MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scored in England’s 2-0 win at Ireland, Germany’s 5-0 hammering of Hungary showed its future was bright, while Netherlands was dominant in a 5-2 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 08:16 IST , DUBLIN - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Declan Rice celebrates with Jack Grealish after the match.
Declan Rice celebrates with Jack Grealish after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Declan Rice celebrates with Jack Grealish after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England interim boss Lee Carsley got off to an impressive start in a 2-0 win at the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, while Germany and the Netherlands scored five to begin their Nations League campaigns in style.

The clash in Dublin showcased what might have been for the host as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who both previously represented Ireland, struck in the first half for the Euro 2024 finalist.

Carsley won the under-21 European Championship with England in 2023 and did his case to succeed Gareth Southgate full time no harm on the field with a performance that had a lot more attacking verve than in much of the Three Lions’ Euros campaign.

However, he again faced questions after the match for not singing the English national anthem before kick-off.

Rice silenced the boos that greeted his every touch with a thumping finish into the top corner on 11 minutes.

The Arsenal midfielder then turned provider for Grealish to fire in his first international goal since the 2022 World Cup.

“I’m pleased with it but not surprised. I think they’ve both been in football long enough now to understand and respect that it was going to be a little bit hostile at times, but in the right way,” said Carsley.

“Obviously, it’s great for them two that they’ve scored the goals but more importantly that the team has won and they’ve kept a clean sheet.”

England is aiming to get back into the top tier of the Nations League after being relegated last time out.

Wirtz, Musiala shine

In League A, Germany and the Netherlands built on their strong showings at the Euros.

Germany demolished Hungary 5-0 in Duesseldorf with creative duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala stealing the show.

The young forwards showed the future for German football remains bright despite the retirements of 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller, along with captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Germany’s Jamal Musiala, left, celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring his side’s second goal.
Germany’s Jamal Musiala, left, celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Germany’s Jamal Musiala, left, celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Wirtz and Musiala combined to tee up Niclas Fuellkrug to open the scoring in the first half.

Musiala then converted the second from Wirtz’s pass early in the second to open the floodgates.

Wirtz made it 3-0 before Aleks Pavlovic’s first Germany goal and a Kai Havertz penalty rounded off the scoring.

Netherlands suffered no hangover from its semifinal exit to England at the Euros with a thrilling 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Eindhoven.

Joshua Zirzkee was handed his first international start and rewarded Ronald Koeman within 13 minutes with his first goal for the Oranje.

Ermedin Demirovic hit back quickly for the visitor against the run of play.

However, Tijjani Reijnders capped his excellent display with the Netherlands’ second goal just before half-time.

Cody Gakpo tapped in Reijnders’ low cross to make it 3-1 before Edin Dzeko again hauled Bosnia back into the game.

But late goals from Wout Weghorst and Xavi Simons gave the scoreline the reflection the Dutch dominance deserved.

Next up for Koeman’s men is a mouthwatering clash with old rival Germany in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

In League B, Georgia continued its fine form from the Euros with a 4-1 thrashing of Czech Republic.

Related Topics

Jack Grealish /

Declan Rice /

Gareth Southgate /

Florian Wirtz /

Jamal Musiala /

Cody Gakpo /

Joshua Zirkzee /

Wout Weghorst /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins
    AFP
  2. US Open 2024: Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson win men’s doubles title
    AP
  3. SCO vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and 3-0 series sweep
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in final to win third Grand Slam title
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins
    AFP
  2. Ireland vs England: Declan Rice does not celebrate after scoring for Three Lions in UEFA Nations League
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores from free-kick but Man United legends lose to Celtic in penalties in exhibition match
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024: Belgium needs improvement for Monday’s French test
    Reuters
  5. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Winning start for holder Ivory Coast; Morocco beats Gabon 4-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins
    AFP
  2. US Open 2024: Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson win men’s doubles title
    AP
  3. SCO vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and 3-0 series sweep
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in final to win third Grand Slam title
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment