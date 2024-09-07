MagazineBuy Print

Ireland vs England: Declan Rice does not celebrate after scoring for Three Lions in UEFA Nations League

England midfielder Declan Rice opened the scoring against Ireland in the UEFA Nations League but did not celebrate amidst boos from Irish fans, at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 21:49 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Declan Rice of England scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between Republic of Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images

England midfielder Declan Rice opened the scoring against Ireland in the UEFA Nations League but did not celebrate amidst boos from resounding Irish fans, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday.

Rice, who played three senior internationals for Ireland before switching his allegiance to England in 2019 and the shift has been a sore spot for Irish fans since, who turned up in numbers at the stadium and booed every touch of the Arsenal midfielder.

In the 11th minute, Rice struck for the Three Lions, giving his side the lead in Lee Carsley’s first match as England manager after the resignation of Gareth Southgate.

WHY ARE FANS BOOING DECLAN RICE?

Rice has played senior international football for Ireland before switching to England. FIFA allows switching of allegiance if a player has not played at the senior level for a particular country in competitive tournaments.

More to follow.

