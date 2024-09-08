MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Nigeria, Cameroon win after chaotic build-ups

Ademola Lookman, the lone African nominee for the 2024 Ballon d’Or men’s award, scored twice and reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen once as Nigeria beat Benin 3-0 in Uyo.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 09:44 IST , Johannesburg - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Vincent Aboubakar reacts after missing a goal.
Vincent Aboubakar reacts after missing a goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Vincent Aboubakar reacts after missing a goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former champion Nigeria and Cameroon put chaotic build-ups behind them on Saturday to make winning starts in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Ademola Lookman, the lone African nominee for the 2024 Ballon d’Or men’s award, scored twice and reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen once as Nigeria beat Benin 3-0 in Uyo.

Veteran Vincent Aboubakar, leading scorer at the 2022 AFCON with eight goals, netted in the second half to earn Cameroon a 1-0 victory over Namibia in Garoua.

In the other qualifier on the final day of matchday one action, Mauritania edged Botswana 1-0 in Group C thanks to a late Sidi Amar goal in Nouakchott.

After agreeing to coach Nigeria, German Bruno Labbadia did a last-minute u-turn when the national football federation declined to pay the tax on his undisclosed monthly salary.

Augustine Eguavoen was named caretaker coach of a team still smarting from a stunning mid-year 2026 World Cup qualifying loss to Benin, which lies 52 places lower on the world rankings.

The interim boss watched anxiously as the Super Eagles did not translate territorial supremacy into goals until first-half added time, when Lookman struck.

Osimhen, who join Galatasaray on loan this week after a hoped-for move to either Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Saudi side Al Ahly did not materialise, came off the bench to net on 78 minutes.

As huge gaps appeared in the defence of demoralised Benin, Lookman struck again with seven minutes of regular time remaining to take Nigeria top of Group D, two points above Rwanda.

Rows over the match venue and which players would represent Cameroon overshadowed preparations for the Group J fixture against Namibia.

Initially set for Douala, the fixture was moved to Yaounde by the sports ministry, then Garoua by the national football federation, which former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o heads.

Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Ngute intervened and ordered the game to be played in the northwestern city of Garoua, but the drama did not end there.

Four-time African Footballer of the Year Eto’o threatened to field the national under-20 team against Namibia instead of the senior side as a power struggle with the ministry continued.

The federation then had to wait until the morning of the match before receiving the passports of the senior players in order to create an official team sheet.

Victory lifted Cameroon to the top of the table, two points above Zimbabwe and Kenya, who drew 0-0 on Friday.

Related Topics

Nigeria /

Cameroon /

African Cup of Nations /

Ademola Lookman /

Ballon d'Or /

Victor Osimhen /

Bruno Labbadia /

Samuel Eto'o /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Nigeria, Cameroon win after chaotic build-ups
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: India B to continue from 150/6 vs India A, leads by 240 runs; India C beats India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. England interim boss Carsley ‘respects’ divided opinions over national anthem row
    AFP
  4. Canada beats United States in US for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1
    AP
  5. US Open 2024: Despite final loss, Jessica Pegula says deep run a confidence boost
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Nigeria, Cameroon win after chaotic build-ups
    AFP
  2. England interim boss Carsley ‘respects’ divided opinions over national anthem row
    AFP
  3. Canada beats United States in US for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1
    AP
  4. UEFA Nations League: England beats Ireland 2-0 on Carsley debut; Germany, Netherlands register thumping wins
    AFP
  5. Ireland vs England: Declan Rice does not celebrate after scoring for Three Lions in UEFA Nations League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Nigeria, Cameroon win after chaotic build-ups
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: India B to continue from 150/6 vs India A, leads by 240 runs; India C beats India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. England interim boss Carsley ‘respects’ divided opinions over national anthem row
    AFP
  4. Canada beats United States in US for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1
    AP
  5. US Open 2024: Despite final loss, Jessica Pegula says deep run a confidence boost
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment