Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: Akash Deep dismisses Sai Kishore: India B 160/8 vs India A; India C beats India D

IND A vs IND B Day 3 Match Report

India B will head into the final day of its Duleep Trophy encounter against India A holding an ever-so-slight upper hand after it took a 240-run lead by stumps on day three at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

After dismissing India A for 231 — an addition of just 97 runs to the overnight score of 134 for two — India B built on the 90-run first-innings lead, courtesy some manic hitting from Sarfaraz Khan (46, 36b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rishabh Pant (61, 47b, 9x4, 2x6).

By Stumps, it had reached 150 for six, with Nitish Reddy’s dismissal ushering the end of the day’s play.

