Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 4: Akash Deep dismisses Sai Kishore: India B 160/8 vs India A; India C beats India D

Duleep Trophy Live Score: Get all the live updates from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B.

Updated : Sep 08, 2024 10:07 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B.

  • September 08, 2024 10:07
    India B 160/8 vs India A; Sundar out

    Akash Deep strikes once again! Seamed into the left hander, a huge gap between bat and pad and the ball uproots the off stump. 

  • September 08, 2024 09:50
    W
    India B 151/7 vs India A

    Akash Deep just took 10 deliveries to make an early breakthrough this morning. A seam-up delivery outside off, Sai Kishore nudged it and Dhruv Jurel’s safe hands were enough to undone the batter. 

    Kishore goes back with a no score. In comes Navdeep Saini at no. 9. 

  • September 08, 2024 09:37
    India B 150/6 vs India A

    Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar walk out in the middle. Khaleel will continue his over. 

  • September 08, 2024 09:20
    Manav Suthar after leading India C to a 4-wicket win over India D

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Patience, lessons from opponents and pace variations – Suthar reveals secrets behind seven-wicket haul

    IND-C vs IND-D: While he claimed a solitary wicket in the first innings, Suthar ended with figures of 7/49 in the second, his fourth career five-wicket haul.

  • September 08, 2024 08:49
    IND A vs IND B Day 3 Match Report

    India B will head into the final day of its Duleep Trophy encounter against India A holding an ever-so-slight upper hand after it took a 240-run lead by stumps on day three at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

    After dismissing India A for 231 — an addition of just 97 runs to the overnight score of 134 for two — India B built on the 90-run first-innings lead, courtesy some manic hitting from Sarfaraz Khan (46, 36b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rishabh Pant (61, 47b, 9x4, 2x6).

    By Stumps, it had reached 150 for six, with Nitish Reddy’s dismissal ushering the end of the day’s play.

    Read N. Sudarshan’s day 3 match report from Bengaluru here:

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Pant, Sarfaraz help India B remain on driving seat before final day against India A

    IND A vs IND B: After dismissing India A for 231 India B built on the 90-run first-innings lead, courtesy some manic hitting from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant.

  • September 08, 2024 08:47
    How did India C beat India D? Match Report

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beats India D by four wickets in opening round

    Riding on Manav Suthar’s seven-wicket haul, India C handed India D a five-wicket loss in the first round of the Duleep Trophy at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Saturday. 

  • September 08, 2024 08:46
    Scores at Stumps on Day 4

    IND A vs IND B

    India B 321 & 150/6 vs India A 134/2; India B lead by 240 runs. 

    IND C vs IND D

    India C 168 & 233/6 vs India D 206/8 & 164; India C won by 4 wickets

  • September 08, 2024 08:38
    Squads

    India A:

    Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

    India B:

    Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)

  • September 08, 2024 08:38
    When and where to watch Duleep trophy first-round matches?

    Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?

    The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?

    The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 08, 2024 08:37
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where Shubman Gill’s India A takes on Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue. 

Comments

