Indian sports wrap, September 8: Sandhu wins women’s 50-metre rifle gold in World Deaf shooting championship

SHOOTING

Mahit Sandhu wins women’s 50-metre rifle gold in World Deaf shooting championship

Mahit Sandhu won the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

Abhinav Deshwal won the men’s 25-metre standard pistol gold with a world record score of 565 in enhancing the rich collection of the Indian contingent.

In fact, the 17-year-old Abhinav was honoured by the organisers for a rich haul of two gold and three silver medals. The women’s air pistol gold medallist, the 16-year-old Anuya Prasad, was the other shooter to be honoured by the organisers. The two youngsters were presented with the Nana figure, a well-known sculpture of Hannover, in acknowledgement of their achievements.

India topped the medals table with seven gold, seven silver and six bronze medals. Ukraine was a close second with seven gold, five silver and seven bronze.

The results: Men: 25m standard pistol: 1. Abhinav Deshwal 565 (WR); 2. Oleksii Lazebnyk (Ukr) 554; 3. Chetan Sapkal 545; 5. Shubham Vashist 535. Women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Mahit Sandhu 458.0 (WR) 576; 2. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 445.3 (568); 3. Violeta Lykova (Ukr) 435.7 (576); 4. Natasha Joshi 426.3 (568).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

PARALYMPICS

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates paralympic athletes

The Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Minister of State, Ms. Raksha Khadse, felicitated a big batch of athletes, coaches and support staff, who returned from the Paralympics in Paris on Saturday.

Rifle shooter Avani Lekhara who has won gold medals in back to back Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris was the star attraction.

Congratulating the athletes and commending their performance, the Sports Minister said that “some returned with medals, and others gained valuable experience”.

The 84-member Indian contingent finished with the best ever performance of seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. The total of 29 medals proved the assessment of the president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), double Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria, who had said that India would win more than 25 medals and place in the top-20.

India placed 18th among the 79 countries that won medals.

“Let us build on these experiences and continue to move forward with determination, always aiming for the gold”, the Sports Minister said.

The Minister reiterated the government’s stand to ensure international-standard training facilities apart from best support for athletes and coaches.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Golf and Turf Summit scheduled to be staged at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune on October 17-18

The 11th edition of the Golf and Turf Summit is scheduled to be staged at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune on October 17 and 18.

The summit brings together golf course owners, course managers, equipment suppliers and other stakeholders and helps them align their strategies towards contributing to the growth of the sport and its sustainability.

The president of the Golf Industry Association (GIA), Anirudha Seolekar, announced that the summit this year would focus on integrating advanced turf management techniques and exploring the future of golf tourism.

“New investments in golf course infrastructure, building new courses, upgrading existing ones and enhancing amenities have been prevalent. This has further stimulated the golf industry by attracting more tourists and creating a cycle of growth,” said Anit Mehrotra, the vice president of GIA.

A suggestion was made to both government bodies and corporates to focus on making the sport more inclusive.

“Reducing the cost of participation, investing in public golf facilities, subsidising green fees for the youth and creating awareness about opportunities of employment in golf courses and industries related to golf,” was suggested as the way forward for the sport, by Deepali Shah Gandhi, a member of GIA.

- Kamesh Srinivasan