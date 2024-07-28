MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout

Paris Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the 2024 Games on Sunday, July 28.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 18:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker celebrates with her bronze medal.
Manu Bhaker celebrates with her bronze medal. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker celebrates with her bronze medal. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

India opened its medal count at Paris Olympics 2024 after shooter Manu Bhaker won the bronze in the 10m pistol event on Sunday.

Other notable performers for India at the 2024 Games on the second day of the event were Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who qualified for the final of the women’s and men’s 10m air rifle events, respectively.

In boxing, Nikhat Zareen secured a Round of 32 win in the women’s 50kg event, while PV Sindhu registered a comprehensive group stage victory in the women’s singles event.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 28
SHOOTING
10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification - Ramita Jindal - 631.5 points (5th, qualified for final)
10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification - Elavenil Valarivan - 630.7 points (10th)
10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification - Arjun Babuta - 630.1 points (7th, qualified for final)
10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification - Sandeep Singh - 629.3 points (12th)
10m Air Pistol Women’s Final - Manu Bhaker - 221.7 points (Bronze Medal)
BOXING
Women’s 50kg - Round of 32 - Nikhat Zareen beat Maxi Carina Kloetzer (Germany) 5-0.
BADMINTON
Women’s Singles Group Stage - P.V. Sindhu beat Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) 21-9, 21-6.
TABLE TENNIS
Women’s Singles Round of 64 - Manika Batra beat Anna Hursey (Great Britain) 4-1.
Women’s Singles Round of 64 - Sreeja Akula beat Christina Kallberg (Sweden) 4-0.
Men’s Singles Round of 64 - Sharath Kamal lost to Deni Kozul (Slovenia) 2-4.
TENNIS
Men’s Singles First Round - Sumit Nagal lost to Corentin Moutet (France) 2-6, 6-2, 5-7.
ARCHERY
Women’s Team Quarterfinal - India lost to Netherlands 6-0.

