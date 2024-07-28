Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 28; Manu Bhaker clinches India’s first medal; Nikhat Zareen wins boxing bout

India opened its medal count at Paris Olympics 2024 after shooter Manu Bhaker won the bronze in the 10m pistol event on Sunday.
Other notable performers for India at the 2024 Games on the second day of the event were Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who qualified for the final of the women’s and men’s 10m air rifle events, respectively.
In boxing, Nikhat Zareen secured a Round of 32 win in the women’s 50kg event, while PV Sindhu registered a comprehensive group stage victory in the women’s singles event.
Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 28
SHOOTING
BOXING
BADMINTON
TABLE TENNIS
TENNIS
ARCHERY
