MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes in qualifying round despite calf discomfort

Biles dazzled during her opening beam routine, then briefly left the floor with USA team doctor Marcia Faustin. She returned a short time later and spent several minutes sitting and watching her teammates.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 16:57 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
USA’s Simone Biles during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Paris 2024 Olympics at Bercy Arena in Paris.
USA’s Simone Biles during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Paris 2024 Olympics at Bercy Arena in Paris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Simone Biles during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Paris 2024 Olympics at Bercy Arena in Paris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Simone Biles briefly left the floor and was heard saying she has discomfort in her left leg but continued her quest to return atop the Olymipc podium.

The 27-year-old American and the five-woman US gymnastics team took the floor at a packed, star-studded Bercy Arena during the second qualifying subdivision for the Paris Games on Sunday. The Americans are heavily favored to win the team gold after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago in Tokyo.

Biles dazzled during her opening beam routine, then briefly left the floor with USA team doctor Marcia Faustin. She returned a short time later and spent several minutes sitting and watching her teammates.

Biles was heard on camera saying she felt something in her calf but stepped onto the competition floor with the leg taped. She appeared just fine when Taylor Swift’s “Ready for It” began playing and her routine — the hardest in the world — was solid. She walked gingerly off the floor and sat off to the side for a moment before receiving a hug from longtime coach Laurent Landi.

READ | Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics 2020- A timeline

She received a 14.600, assuring her a spot in the event finals next week.

The stands were buzzing and filled with celebrities. Tom Cruise posed for selfies while waiting for Biles to emerge. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, and Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and Anna Wintour were also on hand.

Biles arrived in Paris as the face of the US Olympic movement and maybe the Olympics themselves. The buzz around her return to the Games has been palpable, with NBC leaning heavily into her star power by splashing Biles’ face on countless promotions in the lead-up to Paris.

Her gravitational pull is real. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the US men’s basketball team, which was busy on Sunday with Olympic qualifying.

Biles and teammates, starting on balance beam, wore blue-gray uniforms with nearly 3,000 sequins sewn into the top. Jordan Chiles went first, giving an emphatic fist bump after nailing the dismount to end her routine.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Simone Biles /

Gymnastics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India eyes series triumph with win against Sri Lanka; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Target - 166; Sri Lanka 5/0 (1 over)
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies 127/4, leads England by 33 runs; Louis falls for 57
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to Round of 16; Sharath Kamal suffers shock loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes in qualifying round despite calf discomfort
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes in qualifying round despite calf discomfort
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian cyclist Plapp undergoes abdominal surgery after fall during Olympic time trial
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch beach volleyball player, convicted of rape, booed before losing first match
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Anthem glitch disrupts South Sudan’s Games debut in men’s basketball
    AP
  5. Manu Bhaker after winning Olympic shooting bronze: India deserves many more medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India eyes series triumph with win against Sri Lanka; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Target - 166; Sri Lanka 5/0 (1 over)
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies 127/4, leads England by 33 runs; Louis falls for 57
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to Round of 16; Sharath Kamal suffers shock loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles competes in qualifying round despite calf discomfort
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment